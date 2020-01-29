Castle Crashers Developers, The Behemoth Set to Announce New Game Tomorrow January 30th

The Behemoth has taken to Twitter to announce that they are ready to announce their next game tomorrow, Thursday January 30th.

The reveal is set to go live tomorrow as 5:00 PM PT / 2: PM ET. These are the developers behind some of the cult classic indie titles such as Castle Crashers and Alien Hominid! If you’re a fan of the developers, you should be interested in seeing what they have cooking up in the development studio.

However, the next game has been even barely teased so its hard to predict what type of game it will be. The indie studio did release a short 20 second teaser talking about the upcoming reveal for tomorrow.

Check out the official announcement from The Behemoth down below:

New game announcement Thursday, January 30th at 5:00 PM PT

Watch the reveal live on https://t.co/h7sPxsJSmF#Game5 pic.twitter.com/b1N0TuS1uH — The Behemoth (@thebehemoth) January 29, 2020

The developers are keeping relatively quiet on the new game, so know one really can expect what type of game it will be. However, we here at gameranx will be watching the reveal live so make sure to tune back to us tomorrow as we will have all the details on the upcoming The Behemoth title.

Are you excited to see what The Behemoth announces? What are you hoping to see get announced? Were you a fan of their other titles? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter