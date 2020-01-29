Ori and the Will of the Wisps Officially Goes Gold, Release Date Locked for March

Microsoft has announced that the long-awaited release of Ori and the Will of the Wisps has finally gone gold!

Going gold in the gaming industry means the the developers have finished production on the game. The game is now officially locked and loaded to release on March 11th for the Xbox One and PC platform.

The game has been in development for quite some time, but I rather have a polished game then a messy one so the wait was worth it (I hope). Ori and the Blind Forest one of the Microsoft’s biggest sellers, now lets see if the sequel can live up to the hype. If you’re ea big fan of the franchise, make sure to check out the awesome new collectors edition of the game down below as well!

Check out the official announcement from the developers down below:

Ori and the Will of the Wisps has gone GOLD🌟! A big congratulations to Moon Studios and the entire team.



Unravel Ori's destiny on March 11th by pre-ordering the gorgeous Collector’s Edition from your favorite retailers! #OritheGamehttps://t.co/0X4k52q5WM pic.twitter.com/AktsXNiMqn — Ori the Game (@OriTheGame) January 28, 2020

In related news, Microsoft released a new trailer for the highly anticipated game at The Game Awards 2019. The new trailer not only showcases some epic gameplay from the upcoming title. The game is looking really good from the graphics to the gameplay.

Ori seems to have some new abilities, the graphics look absolutely stunning, and all we have to do is wait to see if the story delivers. Check out the recently released trailer for the game right here!

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is now set to release for the Xbox One on March 11, 2020.

Source: Twitter