DiRt Rally 2.0 Colin McRae Flat Out Pack Announced, New Trailer Debuts

Dirt Rally 2.0 has announced a new DLC expansion for the car racing simulator title and if you’re a fan of the game, you’re going to be happy!

Titled the Colin McRaue Flat Out pack, players will be experiencing a new terrain to race, over 40 missions to complete, and some new cars to drive. The DLC is set to release for the game and all platforms on March 24th. It will come included for those who are premium members for free, so that’s pretty nice. Let’s check out the trailer before we go more into detail.

Check out the brand new Colin McRae Flat Out pack down below:

As you can see from the trailer above, players will be taken to a new scenery and will change up the driving experience immensely. Colin McRae Flat Out pack is going to be the refresher you’re looking for if you’re still playing the game. Colin McRae is a famous Scottish Rally driver and its fitting to see a DLC pack release for the famed driver.

Dirt Rally 2.0 is now available to play on the Ps4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. The Colin McRae Flat Out pack is set to release on all platforms March 24th. are you excited for the upcoming DLC? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube