Cyberpunk 2077 Delay Allow For More Collector’s Edition Pre-Orders

CD Projekt Red grew to fame with the release of The Witcher trilogy and since then the studio has been working on a very highly anticipated RPG known as Cyberpunk 2077. The video game has plenty of hype behind it as we’re going to dive into a futuristic world where crime and greed rule society. Unfortunately, the game has since been delayed and while we have a long wait to endure before we’re able to start the campaign up, it does seem that more Collector’s Editions are being produced for pre-order.

If you missed out on the original pre-order for Cyberpunk 2077 and happen to live within the United States, it’s been discovered that more units are available at Walmart. Both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platform versions of the collector’s editions are available to purchase. We’ll of course list down what all comes with the collector’s edition of the game right down below.

Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition

Collector’s Edition Box

Case With Game Discs

V Statue

World Compendium

Map of Night City

Stickers

Quadra V-Tech Metal Keychain

Guide To Night City

Metal Pin Set

Collectible Steelbook

Embroidered Patches

Hardcover Art Book

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Art Booklet

Digital Cyberpunk 2020 Sourcebook

Digital Wallpapers For Desktop & Mobile

It seems that the collector’s edition comes packed with plenty of goods which should make for quite a shelf display at your home. As mentioned, you can pre-order both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Currently, Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on September 17, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia platforms.









Source: Walmart