Rumor: Crash Bandicoot is the Next Character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

A new rumor has circulated the internet, and the Smash community has been sent into a frenzy!

The news comes from reputable Twitter user @MandyCanNot, who has a good track record with leaking accurate news for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The user leaked the latest DLC character — Byleth. Today, they announced that the next upcoming DLC character is the Sony mascot — Crash Bandicoot.

Take this with a grain of salt, however, if the track records proves anything, players might be looking at their next DLC character in the form of Crash Bandicoot. It would make sense too as Crash is a big iconic character in the video game industry, so it would be cool from him to join the fighting title!

Check out the official tweet from Twitter user @MandyCanNot down below:

crash comes directly after the first challenger pack 😉 — MandyCan (@MandyCanNot) October 22, 2019

In related news, Nintendo recently announced the latest DLC character to join the epic brawler title — Byleth. Fire Emblem: Three Houses released in July of 2019 for the Nintendo Switch and if you played it then you may be familiar with Byleth. Just like in Fire Emblem, Byleth in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be available in both a male or female form. From there this character seems to be a more distant type fighter so don’t expect too much action from Byleth in close range.

Instead, with the sword, whip and ax attacks, you’ll be able to deliver some major damage to your opponents at a distance. Furthermore, this character will bring in a new stage themed around Fire Emblem: Three Houses along with some new music tracks. Check out the full announcement details right here!

