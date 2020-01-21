Sony Conjures up Spooky Announce Trailer for Dawn of Fear

90s horror-inspired title, Dawn of Fear is set to release on PlayStation 4 consoles in early February and to frighten and excite fans even further Sony has put out a spooky new trailer.

Check it out down below:

Dawn of Fear ticks off all the essentials when it comes to creating an atmospheric, horror title. Dawn of Fear is a third-person, over the shoulder horror game in which consists of a mixture of solving puzzles, collecting clues and objects, and surviving the evil atmosphere that remains in the mansion.

It seems to have it all and time will tell if all these different aspects blend to make an effective horror video game. Not much is known about the story besides this description via PlayStation.

“Alex, a young man who sings to draw and always carries his notebook, decides to go to study fine arts away from home. The family lawyer receives a call from Bryan telling him that his stepmother has taken his own life. As the only living family member, he goes to the family home to fix the papers and bury his stepmother. Once at home you will discover the necromancy studies that were being done there. Explore, solve puzzles and manage your inventory to survive.”

Dawn of Fear arrives on PS4 on February 3, 2020.

Source: PlayStation Youtube