Netflix Reveals First New Image for Castlevania Season 3

Netflix has been quiet when it comes to their hit anime-based video game series Castlevania, however, it seems that the silence broke today!

Over on the official Castlevania Netflix twitter page, the header image has been updated. As you can see from the image down below, we get to see the return of one of the star’s from season 2 — Carmilla. It seems that shes coming back to season 3 with some firepower, as we see three other unknown characters standing besides her.

This is pretty exciting news, now that the first image from season 3 has been released, we can hope to see some official news for the season relatively soon.

Check out the new teaser image for Castlevania season 3 down below:

In recent news, Shankar took to Twitter to celebrate with his fans that the wildly successful Castlevania series has been greenlit for a third season. The show is well worth a watch for both fans of the franchise and newcomers to anime alike. It is just an overall good story paired with amazing anime visuals, and a dark, brutal theme; it’s truly worth a watch.

Castlevania is one of the best video game adaptations to date, and as I mentioned above, its worth a watch fro both fans and newcomers alike. Have you caught up on the two seasons? Excited for season 3? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter via Comicbook