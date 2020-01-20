Rumor: The Order 1886 Sequel in Development, Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

A new rumor has circulated the gaming community and it is centered around Ready at Dawn’s epic shooter title, The Order 1886.

Yes, according to NeoGaf user — BlackOsiris, saw a gameplay trailer for an unannounced game, that the internet is deeming a The Order 1886 sequel. Ready at Dawn is currently working on a AAA game, but at point and time, no one knows what exactly that is.

And if this does become true, it seems that the highly anticipated sequel would be coming to both PS5 and Xbox Series X. As I noted above, take this all with a grain of salt, however, user BlackOsiris, does have a good track record.

There is apparently a trailer out there for the game, which BlackOsiris saw behind close doors. In the NeoGaf post they detail what they saw and how it plays out. They note that the game looks very impressive, the cut scenes and gameplay are so fluid you can’t tell which is which, and that the main protagonist has an outfit that if described would be a dead giveaway of what the game is.

Check out the full post detailing what user BlackOsiris saw from the unreleased footage down below:

Man walks into a dimly lit room, light bleeds across the room from a shoulder mounted communication device. It is the most light in the scene. There is a light mist and sparks spew from a torn electrical wire tossing light and particles around as the man cautiously makes his way across the room. His boots leave prints as he walks across the polished floors the dim light showing his reflection in the floor. The wire behind him cracks and slows as it comes to a stop along with all of the other lights in the room shutting off at the same time.

The man covers the device on his shoulder but the light bleeds through his hand. The man pulls a firearm and continues making his way through this large sterile room. A noise behind him and he turns around removing his hand from the device at his shoulder and revealing himself to everyone. The light illuminates the room and a table he had walked past has been knocked over. The table cloth is still slowly settling on the floor along with all of the other things from the table that have been strewn about. Off in the distance a pair of yellow eyes open and fix on the man. (You will know who he is but I cannot say) he raises his fire arm and fires off several shots. The flash from the gun illuminating the darkness as the creature reels then attacks. Another set of eyes opens as it runs across the room at him. You can see the impact of the weapon punching holes in this thing as it makes its way across the room. The man backpedals and falls down (Monster is right on top of him at this point) over something as he is trying to get away.

He fires off a few more shots while on his back and scampers to his feet. The monster still chasing he makes his way into the next room and slams the door behind him. You hear a series of clicks and other weird noises coming through the door. The man leans up against it and you hear a deep inhalation come from the other side of the door like the creature is sniffing around for his scent. The man is breathing heavily and removes one hand from the door and clutches his side, blood is running down his side and his pant leg and pooling under the door. Last shot is the creature kneeling on the other side of the door putting one hand to the blood (creature has four arms) then smelling it. “I have found you.” He almost sings the words then the title screen shows and that’s it.

Lets see if anyone else can get this detailed. It is the best looking anything that I have ever seen and the character models lighting and physics are on another level. The main character is impossible to confuse with anyone else and this game has not been revealed but I have hinted at it several times. This is not a cut scene or a render target it is actual game play and it is very impressive. Well the end is a cut scene but man ….. You literally cannot tell the difference and Yes This was definitely all one shot.



And before anyone asks No I cannot describe what the man is wearing because it would be a dead giveaway.

Of course this is all speculation and rumors, so take this with a grain of salt. However, it would be nice to see Ready at Dawn tackle The Order 1886 once again. The game had potential, but due to the short run time and full price tag, the game got a bad rap from the get-go. If done correctly, an Order 1886 sequel could be widely successful.

But until then we will have to just sit and wait for an official announcement from the developers. Would you like to see an Order 1886 sequel? Think that it would come to both consoles? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: NeoGaf