EA Announces New Batch of Titles Coming to EA Access and Origin; Highlighted Title Includes Sea of Solitude

EA has taken to their website’s blog today to announce the new batch of games coming to their subscription-based service — EA Access/Origin.

Yes a new batch of games are on the way for both console and PC EA members. There is a handful of games kicking off the year, and there pretty good. The highlighted game of the month for January 2020 is undoubtedly the indie game Sea of Solitude. However, if that’s not your style, no worries as there are some other great games to choose from as well.

Thankfully, EA detailed the list of titles coming to the service, as well as detail them. Check out the full details down below:

Full list of games coming to EA and Origin Access in January:

Joining The Vault for all members, Sea of Solitude follows Kay as she sets sail across a beautiful and evolving world drenched in loneliness. Even the most intimidating fantastical creatures you encounter have stories worth hearing.

follows Kay as she sets sail across a beautiful and evolving world drenched in loneliness. Even the most intimidating fantastical creatures you encounter have stories worth hearing. Origin Access Premier members get their fill of indie action in this month’s Supply Drop. Mable & the Wood lets players shapeshift their way through challenging environments and decide if violence is the best way to make it out alive.

lets players shapeshift their way through challenging environments and decide if violence is the best way to make it out alive. The comically charged Worms W.M.D. brings strategy and explosives to the table, while LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds combines everything you’ve ever loved about JRPGs into a new, epic adventure for Origin Access Basic members.

Full title list joining EA Access & Origin Access in January:

January 16 Sea of Solitude (All Platforms) Mable & the Wood (Origin Access Premier)

LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds (Origin Access Basic, Origin Access Premier) Worms W.M.D. (Origin Access Basic, Origin Access Premier)



EA has been doing a great job with the subscription-based service. They have been adding a bunch of great games, and they already have a stacked library of titles to choose from. In November there was a ton of great ones, including Respawn’s epic title, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Check out the previous batch of games to make their way to EA Access/Origin right here!

For those interested in EA Access, the subscription service will cost a total of $4.99 a month but you can get a full year for $29.99. From there, you will gain access to the library of video games. As long as you pay for the subscription, all the games will remain accessible.

Are you an EA Access member? Excited with the new additions made to the ever-growing library? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: EA