Media Molecule’s Dreams Receives T Rating From ESRB

Today, The Entertainment Software Rating Board rated the upcoming title from Media Molecules, Dreams a T for Teens for fantasy violence and language. Here’s exactly why the game was rated for teens.

“One template allows players to use a cartoony blaster to shoot boxes and other objects from a first-person perspective. Playable demos include games in which animal characters engage in third-person melee combat; characters use hammers and projectiles to attack fantastical enemies (e.g., bouncing heads, statues). The word “sh*t” appears in one of the demos”

While anticipation for Media Molecule’s Dreams fans is getting more and more amped up, the ESRB went on and confirmed that the game will be rated for teens. Understandably so, with the scale of the game and all the different possibilities, it was probably for the best that the game was rated for teens.

Dreams recently received an official release date after what seems like an eternity in development. Dreams will release on PlayStation 4 consoles just in time for the Valentine’s Day holiday coming out on February 14, 2020. To further solidify the release of the game, Dreams has gone gold and ready to officially release.

Dreams launches on PS4 on February 14, 2020.

