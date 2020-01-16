New Report Suggest Horizon: Zero Dawn is Heading To PC

A new report from Kotaku has a critically acclaimed PS4 exclusive title, heading towards the PC and that game is Horizon: Zero Dawn.

As Jason Schrier reports, the news comes directly from three people familiar with Sony’s plans, all of which have spoken anonymously as this is confidential news. When Kotaku reached out for an official response from Sony, they not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a bold move for Sony has they have been primarily against bringing their exclusives to any other platform than a Sony one. On the other hand, Microsoft actively seeks the PC platform as they believe the more people to play the game the better. If Sony does indeed go through releasing Horizon: Zero Dawn for the PC, it will be the first major exclusive title to hit another platform.

Death Stranding is set to come to PC sometime this year, however, the game was funded by Sony, not exclusively bought by them. Guerilla Games is owned by Sony and Horizon: Zero Dawn is an exclusive title for the PS4 platform. There are some similarities between the two companies, but that’s the key underline difference between them.

Horizon: Zero Dawn is now available to play on the PS4 exclusively, however, that might change relatively soon. Would you be happy to see Sony dabble into the PC community? Want to see Zero Dawn come to the PC platform? Let us know in the comments below!









