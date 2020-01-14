Japan Looking To Potentially Limit How Long Kids Can Play Video Games

Video games are quite a popular entertainment medium all around the world. There are development studios that consistently produce content that may be interested for just about anyone, however, some people can make gaming a bit too much of a central focus in their lives. We’re now looking at a new push in Japan that may see the laws limiting just how long a child can play a game under the age of 18 years old.

Japan has quite the following for video game content. From a plethora of development studios to cafes dedicated to video game-ready PCs, you won’t have to look very hard to see there is plenty of active gamers around. With there also being access to video games through the use of home consoles, portable gaming devices like the Nintendo Switch, internet cafes, and even mobile phones, some politicians in Japan are looking to make some new laws that would regulate how much time a child can enjoy a video game before being taken away.

Apparently, if this law goes through the ideal amount of time a child under the age of 18 can play a video game during the weekday is just one hour. However, during the weekend, the time will increase to 90 minutes so there is bound to be plenty of upset gamers in Japan if this does go through. We’re also coming off of a long controversial battle with loot boxes which the mechanics can be viewed as gambling.

At any rate, this is just a proposal right now so we shouldn’t expect anything to happen right away. Likewise, it would be interesting to see just how the government would regulate this time constraints young gamers would have placed.

Source: Soranews24