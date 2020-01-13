My Hero One’s Justice 2 Releases Latest Trailer Showcasing Deku vs. Overhaul in New Outfits

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for their upcoming fighting title, My Hero One Justice 2.

The latest trailer showcases two epic characters from the anime/manga – – Deku and Overhaul. If you’re a fan of the show, then you might remember the epic fight between the two this past week; it truly was a sight to see. Thankfully, Bandai Namco was quick on the matter and released a new trailer showcasing the outfits the two wore during the fight, which you can check out in the new trailer!

Check out the brand new trailer for My Hero One’s Justice 2 down below:

In related news, Funimation has announced the long-awaited release date for the upcoming My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising release date!

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is set to debut in theaters next month on February 26th. Advance tickets will go on sale sometime this month and will offer both subbed and dubbed versions of the movie. If you’re a fan of the anime/manga, then I’d suggest you secure your tickets quick as they sell out pretty quickly due to the limited run. Make sure to check out the full article the all the details and a message from Clifford Chapin, the English voice of Bakugo right here!

My Hero One Justice 2 is set to release for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on March 13th, 2020. Are you excited for the upcoming sequel fighting title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube