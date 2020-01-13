Sims 4 Gets New DLC Called Tiny Living, Watch Trailer Here

A new Sims 4 DLC pack titled, ‘Tiny Living’ has been unveiled via a new trailer.

You can check out the new trailer down below and let us know what you think about the new content in the comments down below.

Available January 21, 2020, Tiny Living is a new content pack that introduces players to a whole new way of living. Tiny Living will allow users to create their dream houses and allow them to utilize all their space with space-saving furniture and a new residential lot type for small builds. The content pack is expected to bring players a new way of thinking and that all starts with utilizing all the space you have. Count me in!

The new content pack joins an evergrowing collection of DLC for The Sims 4. Past content packs include University, which allows you to send your characters to college, in which they take on the student life. Studying for the test, partying late, and sleeping in are all apart of your agenda.

Tiny Living arrives on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on January 21, 2020. Let us know in the comments below if you will be picking up this pack.

Source: Sims Youtube