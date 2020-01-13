Latest Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Trailer Overviews the Soul Emblems Feature

Bandai Namco has released yet another trailer for their highly anticipated upcoming RPG title, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

The new trailer is very short only clocking in about a minute long, however, it does break down a feature in the game that players will have to learn. The Souls Emblem is today’s featured trailer and it walks viewers through the importance of soul emblems and how changing them will make the game play differently. Depending on what players what to focus on, will grant them different abilities.

Check out the brand new trailer for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which details souls emblems down below:

In related news, Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for their highly anticipated RPG title, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. This time around the trailer for the upcoming title is focused around the games character progression. Thanks to the lengthy 3 minute trailer, players get a little more insight into the game’s progression system.

Similar to other RPG titles, players will complete sidequests, collect orbs, and eat special foods to help build their characters up. Each side quest or food will react differently, so players will have a slew of ways to upgrade their characters the way they want. Make sure to check out the new DBZ: Kakarot character progression trailer right here!

If you're interested in picking up Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the game will be available on January 17, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.

