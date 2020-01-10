Respawn Announces Grand Soirée Arcade Event for Apex Legends, Will Bring a New Mode Every Two Days

Respawn Entertainment has taken to twitter to announce a new event called the Grand Soirée Arcade Event which is set to bring a new game mode ever two days. Check out the announcement tweet down below.

You are cordially invited to the Grand Soirée Arcade Event! 🎉



Kick off the decade in style with a new mode every two days, seven limited-time rotating modes total. Earn fabulous rewards with our new Challenge Scorecard and dress to impress with all-new cosmetics. See you there! pic.twitter.com/T5QJfvtWAN — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 9, 2020

Yes, that’s right. A new timed-event has been announced for the popular battle royale title, Apex Legends. The new event will be bringing a new mode every two days, seven limited-time rotating modes total. In addition to the new modes, players also will be able to earn rewards with a new challenge scorecard. Lastly, players will also be given the chance to earn new cosmetic items, so be sure to be on the lookout for that.

The trailer, which can be viewed above gives players a small sneek peek as to what expect from the new event and boy, does it look like we’re in for quite the treat.

The event will run from January 14 through January 28, so be sure to be on the lookout and make sure to hop on and join the fun in this new timed-event. What are your thoughts on this news? Let us know in the comment section below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Youtube