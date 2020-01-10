Nintendo’s New Years Sale Discounts Tons of Switch Titles, Check Out What’s on Sale Here

Nintendo is starting the New Year with a sale that discounts tons of Switch titles including exclusives and third-party titles. Check out what is on sale down below via Twinfinite.

Here’s the entire list of Switch eShop games on sale right now:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $41.99

Splatoon 2 – $41.99

Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – $33.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – $41.99

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition – $13.99

Yoshi’s Crafted World – $41.99

Stardew Valley – $9.99

Kirby Star Allies – $41.99

NBA 2K20 – $29.99

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition – $41.99

Civilization VI – $29.99

Terraria – $20.99

ARMS – $41.99

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – $39.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – $14.99

Fitness Boxing – $34.99

Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection – $29.99

Devil May Cry – $14.99

Hotline Miami Collection – $12.49

South Park: The Stick of Truth – $14.99

Celeste – $9.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $12.49

Ni No Kuni – $34.99

GRIS – $8.49

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $14.99

Resident Evil 4 – $19.99

Mega Man 11 – $14.99

Wargroove – $15.99

Sayonara Wild Hearts – $9.09

Donut County – $6.49

Children of Morta – $16.99

The Jackbox Party Pack 4 – $12.49

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse – $11.99

Steamworld Dig 2 – $7.99

Torchlight 2 – $13.99

Lego Harry Potter Collection – $14.99

GoNNER – $2.99

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons – $10.49

Neo Cab – $14.99

Mighty Gunvolt Burst – $4.99

Team Sonic Racing – $19.99

Steamworld Quest – $17.49

What Remains of Edith Finch – $13.99

Stranger Things 3: The Game – $4.99

LA Noire – $24.99

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon – $4.99

Munchkin – $14.99

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – $27.99

God Eater 3 – $35.99

Super Bomberman R – $9.99

The sale is currently live starting today, Thursday, January 9 and will run through and end on January 16. The sale is offering up fans to save up to 30% on select digital titles that can help brighten up your New Year. Tons of Nintendo Switch exclusives such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ARMS, and Splatoon 2 are on sale and are always worth noting as Nintendo rarely discounts their exclusives titles.

In addition, it is worth noting, LEGO Harry Potter collection is currently on sale for $14.99 and it is quite the bang for your buck as it bundles eight entries into one game. Lastly, Microsoft’s former exclusive title, Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition is on sale for $13.99 and is worth playing at any price, especially a discounted price.

What are your thoughts on this sale? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite