Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition Announced for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch; Release Date & New Trailer Debuts

The long-awaited arrival of the final act in Kentucky Route Zero is coming and to celebrate its arrival, developers – – Cardboard Computers, announced that they will be launching a special TV Edition of the game that will come to the PS4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch.

The Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition will come with all five acts on Janaury 28th for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The final act will release as well on PC. This series have been going on for quite some time now dating back since the first act in 2013.

The long-awaited point and click title is coming to an end and if you never heard of the game before, or wanted it to come to consoles, this new TV edition will be perfect for you!

Check out the brand new announcement release date trailer for Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition down below:

Trailer Description:

KENTUCKY ROUTE ZERO: TV EDITION is a magical realist adventure game about a secret highway running through the caves beneath Kentucky, and the mysterious folks who travel it. Wander the highways of Kentucky, meet dozens of compelling characters, learn the secret language of bats, and make some friends before morning. All five episodes and interludes will be available and packaged together for consoles in the “TV Edition.”

As I noted above, the game has been running since 2013, so a lot of change has happened in between that time. We actually had a review for the game back in 2013, which you can check out right here! However, it’s probably better to go in blind and play all five acts in a relatively short period as a 2013-2020 is quite the gap and you will surely forget some details.

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition is set to release on January 28th for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Are you planning on picking up the special new edition for the game? Let us know in the comments below!

