Cyberpunk 2077 Action Figures Announced, Pre-Order Now Available

Cyberpunk 2077 is on the horizon and players cannot wait to finally get their hands on one of the most anticipated 2020 video games.

To further raise the hype levels, new action figures based on characters Male V and Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves) have been revealed and are available to pre-order now on Walmart and Gamestop.

Check them out down below!

The action figures will range from $25-$30 depending on where you buy them from and will feature a full-length 7-inch figure that comes with over 22 moving parts. The figures will come loaded in a slick, Cyberpunk 2077 themed window box packaging.

In addition, a bit more expensive figure of Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves) has also been revealed and will cost you $50. This figure will be a bit bigger coming in at 12 inches and will feature Silverhand’s in-concert iconic look. Preorders are now available on Gamestop.

In related news, CD Projekt RED released a new trailer for the upcoming game at The Game Awards 2019 which showcased some of the featured music artist in the game. We know now some artists that will be featured in the game such as Grimes, A$AP Rocky, and much more. Make sure to check out the new trailer right here!

What are your thoughts on these exciting, awesome new figure reveals? Will you be snagging your very own? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news.

Source: Walmart and Gamestop