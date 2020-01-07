Pre-order Resident Evil 3 on the PlayStation Store to Receive This Exclusive Static Theme

Resident Evil 3 is on the horizon and fans of the series cannot wait to get their hands on the beloved classic remake. Today, when the game was finally able to pre-order, players were delighted to find out there is some exclusive content for those who pre-order the game.

Players who pre-order the game on the PlayStation 4 digitally will receive an exclusive static theme alongside a variety of in-game bonuses. Other in-game bonuses include a Classic Costume pack when the game officially releases. Check out the awesome static theme down below via Youtuber Renka Wong.

The static theme is looking slick as we get a shot of our two heroes with the terrifying Nemesis lurking in the back. The static theme will be available to those who pre-order the game until the game releases, so if you like what you see be sure to snag it before it leaves.

Beloved classic and horror video game titan, Resident Evil 3 will receive the same remake treatment Resident Evil 2 did last year. The game will release on consoles and PC on April 3, 2020.

What are your thoughts on this static theme? Will you be snagging it? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Youtuber Renka Wong via Dualshockers