Latest Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Trailer Summarizes What the Game is All About For Newcomers

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for their upcoming RPG title, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

The new trailer is a perfect summary of what the game is about for newcomers who are learning about this game for the first time. As the trailer states, players will relive the epic story of the Dragon Ball Z anime series as well as learn even more about our beloved characters thanks to a ton of new canon story content.

Kakarot is set to release later this month and with the release date rapidly approaching, fans of the franchise are eagerly awaiting to finally get their hands on the game. Time will tell if the game holds up to our expectations or fails like other anime-inspired RPG titles.

Check out the brand new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot trailer down below:

In related news, Bandai Namco recently released another gameplay video showcasing the game in action. This time around though, the viewer gets to see raw gameplay from the highly anticipated game. If you want to see Vegeta in action in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, click here!

Bandai Namco is famous for making anime titles into video games, but it always seems to not hit the mark. However, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot looks promising so far. Only time will tell if it will pay off or not.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is set to release on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on January 17th, 2020. Are you excited to relive some of the best moments in the Dragon Ball Z franchise history? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube