Funko Reveals Rage 2 POP! Vinyl Figures are Coming Soon

Funko has taken to Twitter to announce that Rage 2 POP! Vinyl figures are on the way and collectors and fans of the games can expect them to release soon. Check out the announcement post down below!

The announcement comes as a bit of a shock and abrupt, but nonetheless fans and collectors will be delighted to add these to their collection. The wave consists of two characters including immortal Shrouded and Pop! Goon Squad. This wave is expected to release soon, so be sure to be on the lookout at your local retailers for them. The figure will range from $8.99-$12.99 depending on where you purchase it from.

Rage 2 released to mostly positive feedback including a fun and exciting game loop with a weaker story. However, the video team here at Gameranx put out a Before You Buy video, which you can watch right here.

What are your thoughts on this news? Are you going to pick them out when they drop? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Funko