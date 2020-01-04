New Video Showcases Microsoft’s Greatest Achievements Over the Past Decade

The new year is upon us and to celebrate the new year, Microsoft has released a brand new video in which celebrates the past decade and all the achievements the company achieved. Check out the video down below and let us know what’s your favorite memory this past decade.

Highlights over the past decade include the release of the Xbox 360 slim, the release of Skyrim, the launch of the popular racing Forza franchise, and much much more. The past decade seems like it flew and the future only looks brighter.

The past decade was a monumental time for Microsoft, as a lot has happened for the company in general, including releasing stellar first-party exclusives, new consoles, accessories and much more. It was a successful decade for the company and the future looks as bright. 2020 seems to be shaping up as one for the book as a brand new console, Xbox Series X will be unleashed onto the market and much more.

