Microsoft Stealth Drops Grand Theft Auto V Onto Xbox Game Pass

Grand Theft Auto V, arguably one of the most well-received and known video games of all time, has abruptly arrived on Xbox Game Pass.

Check out the announcement down below, in which one of the playable characters, Michael sits down in his living-room to find out the exciting news.

Have you seen the news lately? pic.twitter.com/fYxxQI06tD — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 3, 2020

Yes, you heard that news correct. For whatever reason, Microsoft has stealth-released critically acclaimed Grand Theft Auto V onto their Xbox Game Pass service. With an active subscription, Xbox Game Pass gives members an instant library of acclaimed titles that range from third-party to exclusives. With the addition of Grand Theft Auto V, it almost validates the whole subscription. Whether it be online or story, players have tons of content to sink their teeth into.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is on the way with no real concrete facts about the title. However, we’re pretty sure it will be breaking down barriers. The excitement is through the roof and players can’t wait to hear more about the title.

