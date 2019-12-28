Nioh 2 Livestream Showcases New Gameplay and Epic Boss Battle in Action

Developer Koei Tecmo held a livestream for their upcoming title, Nioh 2 which showcases some epic new gameplay!

The livestream is in Japanese, however, we do get to see the visuals, and the game in action. We also can get the jist of what’s going on, especially if you’re a fan of the series. The sequel looks pretty great from judging this new livestream gameplay and as I mentioned in the title, we get to see a new location and a epic boss battle.

Check out the new gameplay from Nioh 2 down below:

In related news, developer Koei Tecmo has officially dated the release date for Nioh 2 for March 13th, 2020 worldwide. In addition to the exciting news of a release date, the developers also released an epic trailer showcasing some new gameplay and enemies! The trailer has a little bit of everything, action, story, and gorgeous visuals! Make sure to check out the latest trailer for Nioh 2 right here!

Nioh 2 is set to release for the PS4 on March 13th, 2020. Are you excited about the upcoming sequel? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube