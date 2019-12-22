MLB The Show 20 Closed Beta Announced, Sign Up Before January 2 to Participate

MLB The Show 20 is on the horizon and to give players a sample of what to expect from the new entry, Sony and San Diego Studios have announced a closed beta for the upcoming game.

The news comes via a trailer released on Sony’s PlayStation Youtube, which Ramone Russell, head of San Diego Studios gives the latest scoop on the closed beta. Give it a watch down below.

MLB The Show 20 closed beta will begin on January 14 and will run until the 20th. Those interested in participating in the beta can sign up here. A key detail is to sign up before January 2 to participate in the beta. The closed beta will act as a testing of the game and the developers will take any fan-feedback into consideration before the game’s final launch date.

In related news, MLB and Developers San Diego Studios have announced that its popular baseball simulator, MLB The Show series will no longer be a PlayStation 4 exclusive and is open to releasing on multi-platforms starting as early as 2021. To read more about the story you can do so here.

MLB The Show 20 will launch exclusively on PlayStation 4 consoles on March 17, 2020. What are your thoughts on the closed beta? Are you going to sign up? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: PlayStation Youtube