Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Trailer Montages Season One Highlights

Infinity Ward and Activision studios have released a brand new trailer for their multiplayer title, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, one which celebrates the successful release of season one.

Check it out down below:

The trailer shows off a montage of highlights from streamers and influencers alike showing off impressive kills, trick shots, and just pure and simple fun moments. The trailer has been put out in a way to celebrate the successful release of season one of content.

Season One released in two parts, with the second part releasing earlier this week, acting as refreshers for players. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare received Season One early December and Infinity Ward continues to add new content by dropping a refresher. The content drop will see the return of fan-favorite maps ‘Vacant’ and ‘Shipment’, and boy does it look more chaotic than ever. In addition, a new mode called ‘Crank’ and all-new ‘Special Ops’ experiences will be added to the game.

Infinity Ward and Activision have been hard at work providing players with free content updates, with a continuous flow of new and returning content.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now out on all platforms.

Source: Call of Duty Youtube