Red Dead Redemption: All The Cheat Codes – Complete List

Planning on revisiting Red Dead Redemption on Xbox One? Here are all the cheats, including the set of codes included in the 2014 content update.

Red Dead Redemption, the classic Rockstar Old-West shooter, has finally hit Xbox One backwards compatibility. If you’re one of the many fans that purchased the game during the Xbox Summer Sale, there’s no better time to revisit the many world-altering cheats of this stellar title. Here you’ll find the full list of codes and how to activate them.

Not all of these codes were available to the general public at the initial release back in 2010. It wasn’t until 2014 that Rockstar dropped a free content update that added the remaining cheat codes for everyone to enjoy. That’s why you might not recognize all these codes, even if you were a RDR super-fan. Not everyone sticks with the same game four full years after launch. These codes are just for fun, and some are crazier than others; you can change the weather, make wildlife friendly, or turn all your guns into incendiary-bullet spewing hellmachines. Explore the full breadth of the uncivilized west, and everything you can do to cause mayhem, with the full list below.

How Cheat Codes Work

To access and input Cheat Codes in Red Dead Redemption, go here:

Go to the Cheats option -> In Options under the Pause menu

option -> In under the menu Tap [Y] (360/XBO) or [Triangle] (PS3) to input a Code Phrase.

In the Cheats screen, you can input or activate cheats. Once a cheat is activated, Auto-Saves are disabled and Achievements / Trophies will be locked.

Reload a previous ‘clean’ save file to remove these limitations. Inputting a code phrase will NOT disable features — codes have to be activated. It is possible to manually save with cheats active — all ‘cheat’ save files feature a star symbol.

Multiple cheat codes can be toggled on/off in the Cheats tab.

Cheat Codes List

CODE: He gives strength to the weak Invincibility – Against Bullets, will still drown in water.

He gives strength to the weak

CODE: Beastmaster Wildlife will not attack the player

Beastmaster

CODE: Every Shot Counts One shot kills every time

Every Shot Counts

CODE: Abundance is everywhere Infinite Ammo – Buggy, may switch off after swapping outfits.

Abundance is everywhere

CODE: Make hay while the Sun shines Horse never gets tired, never bucks

Make hay while the Sun shines

CODE: Guns Blazing Turns all bullets into Incendiary Ammunition

Guns Blazing

CODE: Punch Out Melee punches instantly kill

Punch Out

CODE: Right to Bear Arms Civilians all carry guns

Right to Bear Arms

CODE: Rise Up Civilians are armed and randomly violent

Rise Up

CODE: I don’t understand imnfinity Unlimited Deadeye meter

I don’t understand imnfinity

CODE: Dead Eye Level 1 Unlocks Dead Eye Rank 1

Dead Eye Level 1

CODE: Dead Eye Level 2 Unlocks Dead Eye Rank 2

Dead Eye Level 2

CODE: Dead Eye Level 3 Unlocks Dead Eye Rank 3

Dead Eye Level 3

CODE: I wish I worked for Uncle Sam Removes current wanted level and adds immunity to future wanted level

I wish I worked for Uncle Sam

CODE: They sell souls cheap here Removes $500 from the player’s bounty

They sell souls cheap here

CODE: Increase Bounty Raises bounty value instantly

Increase Bounty

CODE: You got yourself a fine pair of eyes Unlock all areas — Doesn’t remove border blockade, doesn’t allow access to West Elizabeth

You got yourself a fine pair of eyes

CODE: It’s my constitutional right Gun Set 1 — Gives Volcanic Pistol, Springfield Rifle, Double-Barreled Shotgun

It’s my constitutional right

CODE: I’m an American. I need guns Gun Set 2 — Gives Buffalo Rifle, Schofield Revolver, Winchester Repeater, Fire Bottle, Semi-Auto Pistol, Sawed-Off SG

I’m an American. I need guns

CODE: Gun Set 3 Gun Set 3 — Gives Dynamite, Henry Repeater, Dual-Action Revolver, Rolling Block Rifle, High Power Pistol, Pump-Action Shotgun

Gun Set 3

CODE: Gun Set 4 Gun Set 4 — Gives Mauser Pistol, LeMat Revolver, Bolt-Action Rifle, Evans Repeater, Carcano Rifle, Semi-Auto Shotgun

Gun Set 4

CODE: The root of all evil, we thank you Rewards the player with $500

The root of all evil, we thank you

CODE: Beasts and Man together Spawns a random horse

Beasts and Man together

CODE: Donkey Rider Spawn a (rideable) donkey

Donkey Rider

CODE: Now who put that there? Spawns a random coach, wagon or cart

Now who put that there?

CODE: I’m drunk as a skunk and twice as smelly Makes you drunk instantly

I’m drunk as a skunk and twice as smelly

CODE: Oh my son, my blessed son Swaps the playable character to Jack Marston, completes all story missions

Oh my son, my blessed son

CODE: So-So Guy Sets Honor to neutral

So-So Guy

CODE: Bad Guy Sets Honor to zero

Bad Guy

CODE: Clear Bounty Removes the player’s current bounty level

Clear Bounty

CODE: Humility before the Lord Sets Fame to zero

Humility before the Lord

CODE: I am one of them famous fellas Sets Fame to max

I am one of them famous fellas

CODE: It aint pride. It’s honor Sets Honor to max

It aint pride. It’s honor

CODE: The old ways is the best ways Sepia Filter Mode

The old ways is the best ways

CODE: Don’t you look fine and dandy Gives Gentleman’s Attire, Elegant Suit, Rancher, and Legend of the West

Don’t you look fine and dandy

CODE: You think you tough, mister? Gives Walton’s Gang, Bollard Twins, Treasure Hunter, Bandito, Reyes’ Rebels outfits

You think you tough, mister?

CODE: I love a man in uniform Gives US Army, Bureau, US Marshals uniforms.

I love a man in uniform

