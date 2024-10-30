Red Dead Redemption: All The Cheat Codes – Complete List

Red Dead Redemption, the classic Rockstar Old-West shooter, has finally hit Xbox One backwards compatibility. If you’re one of the many fans that purchased the game during the Xbox Summer Sale, there’s no better time to revisit the many world-altering cheats of this stellar title. Here you’ll find the full list of codes and how to activate them.
Not all of these codes were available to the general public at the initial release back in 2010. It wasn’t until 2014 that Rockstar dropped a free content update that added the remaining cheat codes for everyone to enjoy. That’s why you might not recognize all these codes, even if you were a RDR super-fan. Not everyone sticks with the same game four full years after launch. These codes are just for fun, and some are crazier than others; you can change the weather, make wildlife friendly, or turn all your guns into incendiary-bullet spewing hellmachines. Explore the full breadth of the uncivilized west, and everything you can do to cause mayhem, with the full list below.
Check out 10 Facts You Didn’t Know About Red Dead Redemption to learn even more secrets about this previous-gen highmark, then browse our Red Dead Redemption 2: News, Rumors & Speculation page to see all the leaks, and whether they can be trusted, for the proposed open-world sequel.
How Cheat Codes Work
To access and input Cheat Codes in Red Dead Redemption, go here:
- Go to the Cheats option -> In Options under the Pause menu
- Tap [Y] (360/XBO) or [Triangle] (PS3) to input a Code Phrase.
In the Cheats screen, you can input or activate cheats. Once a cheat is activated, Auto-Saves are disabled and Achievements / Trophies will be locked.
Reload a previous ‘clean’ save file to remove these limitations. Inputting a code phrase will NOT disable features — codes have to be activated. It is possible to manually save with cheats active — all ‘cheat’ save files feature a star symbol.
Multiple cheat codes can be toggled on/off in the Cheats tab.
Cheat Codes List
- CODE: He gives strength to the weak
- Invincibility – Against Bullets, will still drown in water.
- CODE: Beastmaster
- Wildlife will not attack the player
- CODE: Every Shot Counts
- One shot kills every time
- CODE: Abundance is everywhere
- Infinite Ammo – Buggy, may switch off after swapping outfits.
- CODE: Make hay while the Sun shines
- Horse never gets tired, never bucks
- CODE: Guns Blazing
- Turns all bullets into Incendiary Ammunition
- CODE: Punch Out
- Melee punches instantly kill
- CODE: Right to Bear Arms
- Civilians all carry guns
- CODE: Rise Up
- Civilians are armed and randomly violent
- CODE: I don’t understand imnfinity
- Unlimited Deadeye meter
- CODE: Dead Eye Level 1
- Unlocks Dead Eye Rank 1
- CODE: Dead Eye Level 2
- Unlocks Dead Eye Rank 2
- CODE: Dead Eye Level 3
- Unlocks Dead Eye Rank 3
- CODE: I wish I worked for Uncle Sam
- Removes current wanted level and adds immunity to future wanted level
- CODE: They sell souls cheap here
- Removes $500 from the player’s bounty
- CODE: Increase Bounty
- Raises bounty value instantly
- CODE: You got yourself a fine pair of eyes
- Unlock all areas — Doesn’t remove border blockade, doesn’t allow access to West Elizabeth
- CODE: It’s my constitutional right
- Gun Set 1 — Gives Volcanic Pistol, Springfield Rifle, Double-Barreled Shotgun
- CODE: I’m an American. I need guns
- Gun Set 2 — Gives Buffalo Rifle, Schofield Revolver, Winchester Repeater, Fire Bottle, Semi-Auto Pistol, Sawed-Off SG
- CODE: Gun Set 3
- Gun Set 3 — Gives Dynamite, Henry Repeater, Dual-Action Revolver, Rolling Block Rifle, High Power Pistol, Pump-Action Shotgun
- CODE: Gun Set 4
- Gun Set 4 — Gives Mauser Pistol, LeMat Revolver, Bolt-Action Rifle, Evans Repeater, Carcano Rifle, Semi-Auto Shotgun
- CODE: The root of all evil, we thank you
- Rewards the player with $500
- CODE: Beasts and Man together
- Spawns a random horse
- CODE: Donkey Rider
- Spawn a (rideable) donkey
- CODE: Now who put that there?
- Spawns a random coach, wagon or cart
- CODE: I’m drunk as a skunk and twice as smelly
- Makes you drunk instantly
- CODE: Oh my son, my blessed son
- Swaps the playable character to Jack Marston, completes all story missions
- CODE: So-So Guy
- Sets Honor to neutral
- CODE: Bad Guy
- Sets Honor to zero
- CODE: Clear Bounty
- Removes the player’s current bounty level
- CODE: Humility before the Lord
- Sets Fame to zero
- CODE: I am one of them famous fellas
- Sets Fame to max
- CODE: It aint pride. It’s honor
- Sets Honor to max
- CODE: The old ways is the best ways
- Sepia Filter Mode
- CODE: Don’t you look fine and dandy
- Gives Gentleman’s Attire, Elegant Suit, Rancher, and Legend of the West
- CODE: You think you tough, mister?
- Gives Walton’s Gang, Bollard Twins, Treasure Hunter, Bandito, Reyes’ Rebels outfits
- CODE: I love a man in uniform
- Gives US Army, Bureau, US Marshals uniforms.
