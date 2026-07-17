The Best New Games Announced In June 2026

June was absolutely packed with new game announcements. With all the various shows and events held during the month, it was hard to narrow this list down. We’ve selected a wide range of announced games, and we could have easily added to it. That said, here are just a few games that piqued our interest. Don’t consider these games ranked in any particular order either. We’ll just have to wait and see how these titles do when they finally launch into the marketplace.

Spyro A Realm Beyond

Let’s kick this list off with an oldie. Spyro is finally coming back. Sure, we saw the IP return not too long ago with help from Toys for Bob. If you don’t recall, Spyro had its initial trilogy remade for modern consoles, and fortunately that team is coming back to deliver another installment. Spyro A Realm Beyond will toss Spyro into a new, mysterious realm under invasion. We might not have much information right now, but again, it’s Spyro, and the fact that we’re finally getting another brand-new installment after all this time has us beyond excited.

Where Winds Meet – Hidden Mountain

Where Winds Meet made a bit of a splash when it first launched, but it wasn’t until last month that we saw the game finally arrive on the Xbox Series X/S platform. Along with it came a sneak peek at the next expansion for the game, Hidden Mountain. A major component of this expansion is the brand-new region coming to the game. Developers are focusing on verticality in a mountainous region where, apparently, a new Moshist sect, mysteries, martial mechanics, and narrative twists await. For those of you who haven’t stepped into the role of a wandering swordsman yet, the base game is free to play.

Stuntman Hollywood

Stuntman is making a return with Stuntman: Hollywood. If you’re not familiar with the series, the game is not focusing on racing. Instead, it’s all about putting you behind the wheel and becoming a stuntman. You’ll work on various big blockbuster movie productions where you’ll need to nail the scene in your vehicle. You’ll have to time out moves and master driving precision for the camera. After all, you’ll be put behind the wheel for a wide range of shows and movies like Back to the Future, Miami Vice, and Fast & Furious. So prepare to put the pedal to the metal, grip the steering wheel and try your best not to blow your moment of becoming Hollywood’s biggest stuntman.

Vivarium

Vivarium, right out of the gate, should capture some attention purely on aesthetic grounds. It’s giving that cel-shaded classic animation-style charm, which goes hand in hand with what the developers are aiming for with this type of game. We’re getting a cozy life-simulation experience where players are taking the role of a little girl in what seems like a perfect little terrarium world. Nothing to worry about, right? Wrong! Something is hidden away in this world, and our protagonist Jenny isn’t going to stop before she finds out the truth behind Vivarium. But seriously, just take a look at that art style.

Gundam Rogue Orbit

Who doesn’t love Gundam? The IP has been going strong for decades, and this coming year we’ll see a new installment in the form of a video game. Gundam Rogue Orbit will once again toss you into the role of a pilot where you’ll take control of Gundam Helix. You and your crew will fight to protect humanity from a new threat. Best of all, even if you’re new to the Gundam IP, developers have noted that this will be a perfect entry point.

Crossfire

One of the new games from a new studio that caught our attention last month was Crossfire. It’s a single-player tactical shooter game that already looks like a big contender whenever it finally lands in the marketplace. A new lethal threat is hitting the world, and we’re working with two mercenaries to contain this threat. One of the big components of this game is cover fire, using your environment to your advantage and taking the stealth route whenever possible. So don’t go expecting to blast your way through every situation. Instead, it looks like you’ll want to take things slow, think carefully and try your best to avoid those nonstop firefights. We know, it’s going to be tempting at times to blow your cover and unleash a barrage of bullets.

DOOM: The Dark Ages – Revelations

Get ready to slay more demons in Doom: The Dark Ages – Revelations. This is an expansion for the latest mainline Doom installment. What we’re getting here is our favorite demon-slaying protagonist being trapped inside some kind of purgatory. Fortunately, our protagonist will have something new to add to his arsenal. In this expansion, we’re being introduced to a new weapon to master known as the Chain Spear. Beyond that, you can expect new demons, mysteries to solve, and of course puzzles.

Rayman Legends Retold

Rayman is returning with Rayman Legends Retold. If you enjoyed the franchise from yesteryear, then get ready to dive right back into the madness. This platformer is said to be a reimagining of the platform genre with a brand-new visual take. Best of all, you’re getting some classic four-player couch co-op. So you know what to do. Get the family or gather some friends and work your way through the side-scrolling stages!

Virtua Fighter: Crossroads

It’s been a long wait for a new Virtua Fighter game. The wait will finally be over next year in 2027 when we get our hands on Virtua Fighter Crossroads. This is a brand-new installment in the franchise that will again bring some action-packed combat to duke it out solo or with a friend. Likewise, we’re going to get a new cinematic storyline campaign to fight through. Hopefully we won’t have to wait much longer to see just what else the developers might be cooking up for this one. Still, after all these years waiting for a brand new installment, it’s just incredible to see work is being put into another game.

Crazy Taxi: World Tour

Crazy Taxi is back. We’ve missed this IP, and we’re thrilled that we’re finally going to get another installment after all this time. This was just a small glimpse into what is being worked on, and from what we’ve seen, it’s bringing all the attitude and punk rock that we’ve come to know and love from this series. Of course, the developers are looking to add even more to it. You won’t just be gathering passengers and getting them to their destination in record time. There appears to be a bit more to this new installment, including a campaign and, as the title suggests, more locations around the world to visit.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation

We knew it was in the works, and it was last month that Square Enix decided we had waited long enough for a reveal trailer. Final Fantasy 7 Revelation is coming our way next year, and it will complete the last long-awaited trilogy for the Final Fantasy 7 remake. We know there were plenty of people out there who were keen on not starting the remake until they could get the full storyline, so this might bring in more adopters not only to this installment but past installments as well. What we’re all wondering now is just how the story will conclude. Will there be any changes, or should we expect the developers to stick to their guns and wrap the storyline as it happened in the original release? It won’t be long now before we finally find out.

Cuphead 2 & Mighty Cuphead Adventure

Cuphead fans rejoice as there are a couple of new projects in the works. We didn’t get much of anything regarding a new Cuphead sequel, but there was something else the developers had been working on alongside it. Mighty Cuphead Adventure is an upcoming 8-bit platformer that offers another grand adventure, one that feels like it was made for the classic Sega Master System. Hopefully this will help tie you over until Cuphead 2 arrives.

Alien Isolation 2

Alien Isolation was a hit, and we’re getting a sequel. A lot of fans were stoked to finally get confirmation the game was coming. But it was last month that we finally got our first glimpse into the game. The tone looks to remain the same from what the developers laid out in the first game. However, the setting is different. We’re going to be on some kind of planet that should hopefully add to exploration and provide more places to hide out from the aliens. Beyond that, we’ll just have to wait and see what the developers cook up. With as much success as they had with the first Alien Isolation, I don’t see them veering too far off from the gameplay mechanics, but maybe they’ll surprise us with a little more capable weaponry to fight off an alien attack.

Guild Wars 3

Guild Wars fans are getting another serving of the game with Guild Wars 3. This MMORPG IP has a new installment coming, though we don’t know just when we’ll get our hands on it. While details are a bit scarce at the moment, we do know that the developers are attempting to evolve the combat system, giving it a more action-RPG feel. Whether you’re completely new to the Guild Wars franchise or a veteran player, this is one installment to keep tabs on as we wait for more information to emerge online.

Gen Atlas

Gen Atlas caught our attention, and while we don’t know too much about what the game entails, it’s already gained quite a bit of traction with the public. You’re tossed onto some desolate planet, and before you lies a massive mech robot to team up with. What more could you want from a game? Well, we’re sure that there’s plenty here for players to sink their teeth into, but the developers don’t seem to be ready to divulge that information quite yet. Still, from what little we have seen of this game, we’ll keep this one on the radar in hopes that more details will be unveiled soon.

Persona 6

It has been more than enough time to finally get the next major Persona game. Persona 5 was a massive success, and it certainly put the IP on the radar for many players. So thankfully, it was last month that we got our first big reveal of Persona 6. Well, if you can really call it a reveal. It was a short marketing clip that essentially confirmed Persona 6 is in the works. What it entails and when we’ll see more is anyone’s guess right now. But hey, at least we know the next installment is in production.

Stellar Blade: Blood Rain

Those of you who loved Stellar Blade will want to take note of an upcoming sequel. Stellar Blade: Blood Rain was unveiled during Summer Game Fest, and with it came confirmation of a new protagonist named Evie. We’re also getting a different setting, as the game will take place in a futuristic urban city. It has all the action-packed hack-and-slash combat that we would expect from this game as well. As for the storyline, we know that Evie is a special-task-force agent tasked with tracking down a terrorist group, but that’s about as much as we have at the moment. Unfortunately, it’s also a mystery right now when this installment will be released and on which platforms.

Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember

Those of you who enjoyed Wo Long can get another helping in 2027 with Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember. Another demon invasion is brewing, leaving the Three Kingdoms in another massive battle for survival. We’re certainly interested in getting some more information and footage for this one. From what we’ve gathered so far from the announcement trailer, it does look like there will be some rather hefty-sized battles to partake in, but again we’ll hopefully get a little more information soon, as this game is slated to land sometime in early 2027.

Until Dawn 2

Until Dawn was a huge hit when it first launched in 2015. It was such a hit that the developers behind the game, Supermassive Games, have continued to release games in the same format. However, developers Firesprite are given a chance to take a stab at this IP with a sequel rather than Supermassive Games. It’s also a drastically different setting. While the first game was set in a winter resort, this time we’re going to a tropical backdrop. We’ll follow a group of ghost hunters seeking out the paranormal at an abandoned island. Of course, who survives the ordeal will be determined by the player and their choices.

Resident Evil: Veronica

When Capcom started bringing out remakes of their Resident Evil games, there was one title fans were waiting on: Code Veronica. Fortunately, it’s happening as Capcom confirmed and showcased the initial trailer reveal of Resident Evil: Veronica, officially dropping “Code” from the title. We’re stepping back into the role of Claire Redfield as she gets swept up in more Umbrella madness. The initial footage we’ve seen looks great, but that’s all we have to go by right now. That said, Capcom has been on a roll lately with their releases, so the bar is set high on this one and we’re hopeful they will continue to deliver.

Dune: Awakening (Console Announcement)

Dune: Awakening is not a new game at this point. It was first released back in 2025 as players stepped into Arrakis. Made to be a multiplayer survival game, the battle is keeping alive and securing supplies, as scarce as they might be. Initially, players could enjoy this game on PC, but we were informed last month that console players will receive it this September. Those of you who found this game interesting but were stuck without a PC can get another chance to pick it up on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on September 22, 2026.

God of War Laufey

God of War fans were given a new look at the next chapter for this franchise back at the start of June. It’s been a divisive game to say the least, but we’ll have to see just how it does when it launches. If you missed it, the upcoming God of War game focuses on Laufey. Taking place within the same timeline of events as both God of War 2018 and God of War Ragnarok, we’ll follow Laufey in the afterlife, with her own battles against gods and mythologies. While some fans might be greatly disappointed that Kratos is taking a backseat in this installment, we’ll have to see if the developers manage to stick the landing when it finally arrives in the marketplace.

