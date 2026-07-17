Best New Game Releases Of June 2026

We are fresh into the month of July, so let’s take a look back. We like to reflect on the past month to highlight the biggest games released. Of course, all lists are subjective, so don’t think of this as a definitive list. We won’t rank these games necessarily either. They span a range of genres, from big-name studios to small indie hits. So instead, think of this as a list of games you might have missed out on or that you might want to pick up when you’re looking for something new to play. As always, in these lists we’ll include Before You Buy links for any games we might have featured on our YouTube channel.

MECCHA CHAMELEON

This is one of those games that I’m sure you’ve seen across your various social media feeds. It’s a small indie game that quickly blew up online. At the very least, if you haven’t started playing it, then you are likely aware of the game. It’s a quirky multiplayer prop hunt-style game. You take the role of these humanoid characters and must hide yourself in the various maps. However, you don’t change your character into a prop like most games. Instead, you paint yourself into the map. Using various paint tools, you’ll try to blend into the environment as best as you can. It’s a fun game to play with friends or even randoms online, and we can’t wait to see what the developers continue to cook up for this one.

Gothic 1 Remake

We have seen quite a few remakes over these past few years, and that trend is not stopping anytime soon. More are coming our way, and one of those titles dropped into the marketplace last month. If you were fond of the PC RPG cult classic Gothic, then this might have been on your radar. For the rest of you who missed out on this RPG, it might be a bit of a challenge. The setting revolves around a ruthless prison colony centered on mining. However, enforcement has lost its grip, and you’re one of the newest arrivals. Good luck. No, really, good luck because don’t expect hand-holding here. It’s a classic RPG, no quest markers or mini-maps to guide you along. Go on your way and explore the world as brutal and unforgiving as it might be.

Fatekeeper

Looking for a darker fantasy RPG? Fatekeeper might be worth a look. It’s from a small team where you’re stepping into a fantasy world on the brink of collapse. It’s up to you how the world might survive. Visually, it looks stunning with tight first-person sword-and-magic combat. But don’t go into this game expecting a full experience quite yet. Things are looking promising; we want to see more, but this is in early access. As mentioned, this is a small team working on a rather great-looking game. That said, we’re left waiting for more updates to land before it finally exits early access, and we get the promised 15+ hour gameplay experience that the team is slowly chipping away at. As it stands now, you’re only getting about two hours’ worth of the game.

Star Fox

We love that Star Fox is back. It’s nice to see Nintendo shining a light on this IP after what felt like a bit of a hiatus. But that’s finally over with the latest release, which is actually a remake. There have been a few Star Fox games out there, but I think it’s easy to say Star Fox 64 was the crown jewel in a lot of players’ eyes. Nintendo dusted this game off and brought it back with a remake, giving both veterans and newcomers alike a thrilling, fast-paced shooter experience. You’ll follow Fox and his gang as they partake in dog fights and fly around the skies as you try to save the system from total annihilation.

Hollowbody

If you loved the PlayStation 2 era of survival horror games, then Hollowbody should have already been on your radar. The game takes place in the future where you’re a black-market shipper. You use your hovercar to move items around the law until your partner ends up missing. Days later, you finally get a clue about their whereabouts. Things quickly go sideways in your rescue mission, and now you’re stranded in the exclusion zone. Nothing but rot, destruction, and horrors await in the area. You’ll have to fight your way through it in hopes of not only finding your partner, but also making it out alive yourself.

Witchspire

Looking for something a bit more fantastical? Witchspire was a new release that offers a survival co-op adventure where you’ll step into the role of a new wizard or witch. You’ll drop into this world where you’ll need to help stop a vile corruption spreading across the land. All the while, you’ll tame new fantasy monsters that roam the world and build up a sanctuary for you and your friends. It’s worth pointing out that this is an early access title, so we’ll continue to see developers add new content to the game as they work toward its full release.

Solarpunk

If you’re looking for something a bit cozier, we do have another game worth checking out: Solarpunk. This is another survival game, but it’s far more relaxed. The focus here is on building a home and decorating it as you see fit. But there’s a slightly different angle that might make this game a little more appealing than the others. Rather than relying on some of the more traditional means of powering your home, the game aims to use renewable energy sources. This means harnessing the power of sunlight, wind, and water to ensure you’re powering your home.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (XSX|S Switch 2)

There is a lot of focus right now on the next major Final Fantasy VII installment. But while some of us are ready to see where the next chapter takes us, we can’t forget about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. This game might have released back in 2024 initially, but it was in June that we finally saw the installment land on both the Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. So, if you were holding out on continuing the storyline to see where Cloud and his friends end up because you were mainly gaming on either of these two console platforms, June might have been a very big month for you.