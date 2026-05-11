The Best New Games of April 2026

Time really flies by! It’s wild to think that we are already in the month of May this year. But now that we’re in May, let’s take a look back at what came out last month. April was packed with plenty of great games from smaller indie titles to behemoth AAA’s; there were bound to be a few new games of April 2026 that caught your attention.

Then again, if you missed out on some new releases last month, this list might help. We’re going to highlight some of the best new video games that we thought might be well worth checking out. So get ready for some unhinged and delightful experiences.

#10 Starfield (PS5)

It felt like ages had gone by since the folks at Bethesda first revealed Starfield to the masses. At the time, it was a brand-new IP and a venture that would take the developers to next-generation console platforms. Of course, since then, Microsoft has swooped in and obtained Bethesda, making this anticipated new IP from the RPG legends of yesteryear an Xbox and PC exclusive. Fortunately, Microsoft had been porting its games to other platforms, so if you were stuck with just a PlayStation 5, then it was last month that you were finally able to start this journey.

Sure, Starfield is divisive. You have some fans who love this space opera, while others consider it trash. At the very least, if you haven’t played this one yet, then there’s another means of getting around to it now that it’s available on PS5. Without getting too deep into the weeds, the game will have you as just a space miner who stumbles upon an unusual artifact. From there, you’re joining a crew looking to unlock the galaxy’s biggest mystery, all while navigating through various factions and walks of life that roam these unique space systems.

#9 Replaced

Every now and again, we see some smaller titles truly break out and bask in the limelight. We always love seeing some of these smaller games get the recognition they deserve. Sometimes it’s nice to take a break from these AAA behemoths and enjoy something dialed back and crafted by a smaller team. Replaced was one of those games that turned heads its way from its initial reveal. It’s also a game that was worked on for quite a while, with development kicking off back in 2018. That’s pre-pandemic folks.

This is a bit of a cyberpunk dystopian world we’re being tossed into. An alternative timeline in which AI has become far more advanced than what we see today. Players essentially take on the role of an AI trapped inside a human body. Now you’re stuck in a corrupt world with an uphill battle. If you’re not quite sure whether this is worth the pickup, it might help to know it won’t demand an arm or a leg. The game dropped for just $20, so this might be an easy title to take a stab at without feeling too much buyer’s remorse if it doesn’t quite live up to expectations.

#8 Darwin’s Paradox!

We’ve covered a grand RPG space opera and a grim dystopian world in the previous entries. Let’s change gears here and talk about something a bit more lighthearted and wacky. Dawin’s Paradox is an adventure game that throws you into the role of an octopus. Get this, you’re Dwarin, an octopus just chilling and enjoying their day within the deep blue seas. That was until a mysterious beam of light picked you up and locked you inside a corporation called UFOOD.

It’s now up to Darwin to outsmart his captors. Break free from this warehouse, maneuver your way around deadly machines, and uncover what’s really going on. UFOOD might have a far more sinister side to it than you expected. If you’re looking for a fun little puzzle-solving adventure game, then April might have you covered with this particular release.

#7 Windrose

You know, it’s not too often that we get games set in certain settings. The Golden Age of Piracy, for instance, is something we certainly wouldn’t mind seeing more of. While there are a few games out there that you could scratch that piracy lifestyle itch, we were fortunate enough to get another brand new game to add to that pile. Windrose isn’t fully available yet, but the game did receive an early access release this past month if you’re keen on giving it a try. Of course, since this is an early access title, we’re going to see this game continue to evolve as developers finish up the project.

We won’t get too deep into the story here, as this game is in early access and developers will continue to shape things as they progress. That said, get ready to hoist the colors and begin your pirate journey. It’s not an easy-going lifestyle. Being a pirate means taking risks, building a ship that fits your playstyle, recruiting a crew, battling other pirates, establishing a fort, and, with a crew, maintaining not only your ship but the fort on land. Lacking some resources? Set sails and seek your next plunder.

#6 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream

If you enjoyed the Tomodachi games, then chances are you already picked up the latest installment from this past month, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream. If you have never heard of this one, it’s essentially a social simulator kind of game. It’s not too far off from something like The Sims or Animal Crossing. Players have control over an island, and within that island will reside Mii’s.

These characters will go about their lives, where your goal is essentially to make them happy. You can form relationships, influence actions, and just watch as your Mii’s go about their day. For those of you who like a more relaxing or even cozy style of game, this might be well worth checking out. That said, this is a Nintendo-developed game, so you’re only going to find this one on the Nintendo Switch.

#5 Invincible VS

Fighting game fan? How about checking out Invincible VS, a game that dropped right towards the end of April, where you’re getting a 3v3 tag fighting game. As the name suggests, this is based on the beloved comic and animated series, Invincible. So you can rest assured that your favorite characters from the IP are going to show up to help unleash some bone-shattering combos, whether that’s alongside you or against.

As mentioned, there is an active tag that allows players to quickly swap between characters during fights, and with that, you can come up with some decent strategic combos. While the storyline mode might feel a bit slimmed down than some had hoped, this game might be around for the long haul. There is a season pass that will unlock some new characters, and there’s no telling how much more developers will pack into this game if fans continue to stick around.

#4 Mouse P.I. For Hire

We would be a bit surprised if you had never come across this game. It’s one of those titles that quickly catches your attention from aesthetics alone. We’re of course referring to the game Mouse: P.I. For Hire. Designed to replicate the classic 1930s era of hand-drawn cartoons, the gameplay is a bit more mature than the toons kids from decades ago sat in to watch. This boomer shooter is going to put your FPS skill to the test as you step into the role of Jack Pepper.

Jack Pepper was a former war hero who has since taken up a life as a detective. One case lands on his doorstep that might be his toughest yet to crack. It was a simple missing persons case, but that one case led him into a world of dark corruption with a twisted conspiracy thread just begging to be unraveled. Get ready for a black and white rubber hose animated noir adventure with this single-player campaign.

#3 Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred

Still enjoying yourself in Diablo IV? The latest Diablo game installment might have some players itching for the next one to arrive, but until that day comes, there are expansions to help keep you busy. A new major expansion just dropped this past month for the game called Lord of Hatred. This major expansion release looks to add more than a few things to the action RPG, and hopefully, it will be well worth the wait if you have already dug in.

For instance, you have the next chapter to the storyline that continues the events past the campaign’s ending, which again was an ending that left players on a cliffhanger, so it wasn’t a big surprise that more was coming, but we’ll refrain from spoiling anything here if you have yet to start the journey. I think the biggest aspect outside the story campaign in this one was the new system overhauls and the new classes. The folks over at Blizzard decided to introduce Diablo IV players who pick up the expansion to the Paladin and Warlock classes. So if you want to pick things back up with a new class entirely, you at least have a couple of more options at your disposal.

#2 Pragmata

Pragmata was one of those games that felt like a title we would never actually see land in the marketplace. It was a new IP from Capcom that was unveiled and kept getting delayed. But fortunately, after the initial reveal back in 2020, Capcom developers were able to see it cross the finish line and release it this past month.

We’re going back to the future in this game, but rather than being in a cyberpunk dystopia or a space opera, we’re getting an action-adventure title all about an astronaut and an AI. Players are stepping into the role of Hugh, an astronaut who ventures to a moon base that has experienced a blackout. Essentially, you find yourself alone with an empty base and rogue robots. Fortunately, you have one ally named Diana. This little android girl is your only aid in finding out what happened and how to get back to Earth.

#1 Saros

The folks over at Housemarque brought out another game for the PlayStation 5 this past month. Saros is a bit like their previous release, Returnal, in that it is a bullet-hell third-person shooter. This time around, we’re just a man sent out to establish contact with a colonization from a distant planet. Of course, things don’t go quite as planned when you land and find that there’s more to this maddening planet than meets the eye. We won’t spoil anything more here if you’re keen on unfolding this story yourself. But if you were a fan of Returnal, you might enjoy this one just as much. Of course, like some of the other games on this list, you can find a Before You Buy link to more coverage on the title above.