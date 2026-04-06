Best New Games of March 2026

March was a very interesting month for game releases, as certain “unexpected hits” dropped alongside titles that were highly anticipated in one form or another. So, allow our list to tell you what was the best of the best from last month!

#10 – Death Stranding 2 – On the Beach (PC)

We’ll start out with a port to truly “ease our way” into things, as one of last year’s “Game of the Year” contenders, Death Stranding 2 – On The Beach, is now on PC.

So, if you’ve been wanting to check out the latest adventures of Sam Bridges, as he further attempts to connect the world, but had to wait for it to be on PC…now is your chance. You’ll also get to experience the wild and weird world that Hideo Kojima has crafted and expanded upon, and you might see some surprises while you go around the new parts of the world Sam lands in.

Hint: Conan O’Brien is in the game.

#9 – MLB The Show 26

Don’t give us that look! It’s baseball season!!!

Anyway, MLB The Show 26 is here just in time for opening day, and that means that it’s time to jump into the uniforms of your favorite baseball team and guide them toward the World Series and beyond.

Plus, you’ll be able to create your own character and have them start in the college world series, then make your way to the “Big Show” so that you can prove that you’re a legend in the making. No matter what team you root for, now is the time to bring them some fame and glory!

#8 – John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

Are you looking for a game to have fun with friends, where all you do is mow down monsters without a care in the world?

If so, you’ll want to partake in John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando game. The title has you facing off against the hordes of the Sludge God. No biggie, right? You’ll need to work together with three friends to not only take the hordes down, but also ensure that you’re not wiped out!

With so many weapons at your command, you’ll have all sorts of options to unleash havoc on the undead. So, load up, don’t let your team down, and save the day!

#7 – Everwind

If you’re thinking, “Wait, doesn’t that look like,” stop, it’s not that game. Yes, Everwind LOOKS like “that game,” but it’s not.

In fact, it’s a vast RPG that is set on a procedurally-generated world that you can check out at your own pace, all the while trying to save the world around you. The best part is that you’ll have your own island that flies through the skies to customize and use to make yourself stronger.

Then, as you soar around, you’ll find new places to explore, monsters to fight, items to get, and so on. What awaits you above the clouds? Why not play and find out?

#6 – Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake

The “Ides of March” were always meant as a warning, so why not show off a horror title to lean into that? Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake brings to life the second game in the horror franchise in a modern way, and that means the scares here have never looked more terrifying.

When twin sisters are trapped in an abandoned village and besieged by spirits, they’ll have to run for their lives and use the mysterious Camera Obscura to protect themselves from supernatural threats.

With new graphics, mechanics, and scares, you’ll need to be careful of how you handle the sisters, because something might be very wrong with them…

#5 – Life is Strange: Reunion

One last time into the fire?

We mean that literally, as Life is Strange: Reunion brings together Max and Chloe once again, and both their futures and pasts are on the line this time. After one has memories that shouldn’t exist, they return home, only to find that their partner is in danger of a fire that’ll happen in less than 72 hours.

Between the two of them, you’ll control Max and Chloe’s unique abilities so you can unravel the truth, save who you can, and hopefully, have the “happy ending” you wanted for the duo.

…but are such happy endings possible? You’ll have to play to find out.

#4 – Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

Capcom has had a big 2026 so far, and it continued its release schedule with Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, the latest in the RPG spinoff of its beloved monster hunting line.

The team went full-on RPG with this one, creating an even deeper storyline for you to partake in. You’ll become a veteran monster tamer. One who has forged a connection with a Rathalos. That Rathalos had a twin, which is part of a prophecy that spells doom for the world!

Years later, a blight is claiming the land, and now, you must find the truth about what’s happening and stop it before it’s too late.

#3 – Marathon

Marathon is a curious title to talk about, as it was debatable whether it would ever come out, due to the ongoing situation with Bungie. However, the title was released last month, and it has done well so far. The PvPvE action is tight and intense, as you scavenge for items to help build up your character, all the while trying to take out those who are attempting to take you out first.

To be fair, the true “success” of this game will come not in its launch, per se, but in how it’s maintained over time. Thus, we’ll have to label this as…to be continued…

#2 – Crimson Desert

It’s no secret that Crimson Desert took a while to get made, and it’s also no secret that while the game has sold millions since launch last month, the title has been a bit divisive. Either you think it’s an “incredibly packed open-world title that’s worth exploring,” or you think it’s “a bit overhyped and easy to get bored with.”

No matter which side you’re on, the game is a hit, and the devs clearly put a lot of effort into making things not only engaging but customizable. Players are having a blast figuring out the best way to use Kliff’s abilities and figuring out how far they can push things.

Oh, and you can ride a dragon, so that’s cool, too.

#1 – Pokemon Pokopia

Surprised? You shouldn’t be. Pokémon Pokopia may not have had the biggest hype going into its launch, but the moment it arrived, it took the world by storm. Mixing elements of the Pokémon franchise with things like Animal Crossing and Dragon Quest Builders, Pokopia puts you in the role of a “human Ditto” who is trying to bring back Pokémon to a land that has seen better days.

Fans were taken aback by the cuteness, coziness, and simple fun that the game offers, and as such, not only did it sell millions in no time flat, it’s legitimately the highest-rated Pokémon game in the franchise’s history. Believe it.