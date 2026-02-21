Gameranx

Reanimal: How To Solve Bunker Signal Puzzle

Escape the bunker by inputting two codes. Here’s how to solve the puzzle.

After escaping the Orphanage in Reanimal, you’ll ride a military truck and reach a strange bunker overlooking a massive cannon. To use the cannon, you’ll need ammo — and to leave the bunker, you’ll need to input a signal code. There are actually two solutions to this puzzle, and we’ll put them both here. If you’re stuck, this is how to progress and explore deeper into Reanimal weird world.

To discover more secrets in Reanimal, here’s how to get the secret ending.

How To Solve The Bunker Signal Puzzle

Leaving the Orphanage, your friends will sneak onto the back of a military truck. Progressing into the tunnel, a cave-in will cause the truck to crash. You’ll need to exit the tunnel through a pipe, leading into a small bunker chamber. This bunker has binoculars and four buttons on a large terminal. To exit this room, you’ll need to input the correct code.

  • How To Restore Power: Exit the bunker room to the right of the window. Use the door to reach a balcony with a power generator. Grab the ripcord and pull it to reactivate the generator, turning on the power in the bunker room.
  • Optionally, push the crate on the balcony near the generator. It will drop and cause a critter to appear on the beach below. After leaving the bunker later, you’ll be able to collect a hat from the critter.

Once the power is restored, enter the bunker room and use the binoculars. Look at the crates on the beach. These crates have different symbols on the front — there are four dots in. Memorize the dots. These are randomized every playthrough.

This is the solution on our first playthrough. The code changes on each playthrough, so you’ll need to check the crates yourself.
  • Terminal Solution: Press the four buttons to match the white light dots with the image on the crates near the giant cannon. Use the binoculars to find the solution.

The crates are on the beach near the giant cannon. They’re visible through the binoculars. There are two crates in the sand to the left and right. Both have the same symbol configuration. Copy the code by pressing the buttons on the terminal, then use the switch to the right of the four buttons. This inputs the code.

  • Once the code is correctly input, a crate containing giant cannon shells will be air-dropped to the beach and the exit will open. You’ll now be able to leave the bunker and use the ladder to return to the beach and your boat.

Alternate Secret Signal Code

There’s a secret alternate solution to the signal puzzle. There’s a hidden code on a crate — if you input the code shown on the screenshot above, you’ll open a locker to the left of the terminal. There’s a hidden poster here. The collectible is one of the trickiest to find in the game.

Unlike the first code, this one never changes and is the same on all playthroughs. Inputting this code will unlock the ‘Secret Bunker‘ achievement / trophy.

