Reanimal Confirmed To Release On February 13, 2026

Tarsier Studios has gained quite a following over the years. You likely know them from their breakout hit title, Little Nightmares. The team would continue on that franchise with a sequel that came out in 2021. Both games did well, but instead of continuing with Little Nightmares 3, Tarsier Studios chose a different path, offering another horrifying co-op gameplay experience with Reanimal.

Reanimal was unveiled a few years ago, and we’ve been patiently waiting to get our hands on the game. Fortunately, it won’t be too much longer as the studio highlighted the title in another trailer drop. If you missed the Xbox Partner Showcase stream earlier today, you can find the trailer unveiled embedded below.

Reanimal Drops February 13, 2026

The Xbox Partner Showcase was all about third-party video game support. What was featured were games heading to the marketplace, which were also scheduled for release on the Xbox Series X/S platforms. Included in that mix was Tarsier Studios’ latest project. We got a new snippet of gameplay footage, and it still very much looks like a darker version of Little Nightmares.

We are a bit short on the premise right now, but that’s to be expected. Little Nightmares didn’t offer much in terms of storyline before the games dropped. Still, we know that this is set to be a multiplayer cooperative horror game. If you played the horror platformer series that came before this one, you’ll likely know what to expect with this title.

Players will work together to escape this hellish world while saving their friends. Just like Little Nightmares, we imagine that in the mix of platforming will be a series of puzzles to solve and monstrous foes to hide from. But as mentioned, the game now has a release date attached, and players can expect the title on February 13, 2026. That said, a demo is available now if you want to dive into the action.

Meanwhile, we know that when this game does release in full, you’ll find it available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.