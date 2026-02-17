How to Gift Hytale in Early 2026

Hytale, a fantastic new game that has been through the proverbial “development hell”, even cancelling development back in 2025. Players everywhere are rejoicing at the recent release, even with the game still being in the early access stage. Perfection? Not quite yet, but it’s easy to see why gamers are excited to see where this game will continue to go!

Something players have been curious since the release; is there a way to gift the game to a fellow gamer?

Can You Gift Hytale?

As of Feruary 2026, there is no official way to gift the game to another person. There was a Q & A hosted by Hytale developers in late 2025 where they let players know that they are planning to implement the feature.

Screenshot taken from Hytale’s first FAQ

So what can you do? Players are able to turn to more creative ways that others have found in order to gift this game!

One way, and the one most people recommend, is to create an account where you purchase the game and give the account information to the person you want to give the game to, where they can change the information to theirs and can download the game. Now this can be a bit confusing. Below we’ll try to explain how one can achieve this.

Other Ways to Gift Hytale

Creating and Transferring an Account

Create a new email account. You can make a google account, a yahoo account, or any other type of email that you both are familiar with. Be sure to remember all the login information.

Go to the Hytale website.

Log out if you are currently logged into your personal account that is tied to the game you own.

Create an account with the email you created for gifting.

Go through the verification process that requires you to click a verification link in your email.

Return to the Hytale page.

Click Purchase in the top right or below the logo on the main page.

in the top right or below the logo on the main page. Select the version of the game you are wanting to give.

Finish up the purchase.

Now that you have created an account and bought the game, here is where you can surprise your friend! Give them the account information, where they can log into the account through their computer.

From there, they have the ability to either continue using the account or can change the account information, or can connect their discord.

Buying a Prepaid Card

We want to include this as it’s another method players have brought up as a way to surprise and gift the game to a friend.

This method is not recommended. Players have reported that using a prepaid card has finicky results surrounding foreign or international purchases. While it may be possible for this to work, we would recommend only trying it between two users in the same country. Another downside to this method is there possibly being activation fees that can take out funds meant for buying the game.

Directly Sending Funds

While we understand this method is a bit too straightforward and not as fun a surprise, directly sending the funds for them to purchase the game is always an option! If you know their Venmo, Paypal, or Cashapp, you can send them the money along with a fun note! Even if it’s not as fun, the most important part is being able to share the joy and being able to play together!

Screenshot taken from the Hytale trailer

With plans in the works for implementing a gift option, players can do nothing more than wait or find creative ways until the great minds behind are about to add the feature!