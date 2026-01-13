GTA Online: KnoWay Out – A Clean Break

We’ve reached the end, you and I! GTA Online’s KnoWay Out, is coming to a closing with this final, fifth, mission. Or is it? Well you’ll just have to read and find out!

IGTA Online’s update, A Safehouse in the Hills, introduced a series of missions, some short and easy, others not so much, KnoWay Out. We’ve reviewed how to complete the previous four and finally we have reached the final mission. If you want to know how the previous mission is beat, check it out here. If you want to know how the final mission, read on!

Fifth Mission: A Clean Break

One last message, one last payphone location. Head to the “A” on the map, to start up the final mission. What could it be this time? Another fast paced getaway, or maybe another disguise infiltration?

Getting turned in?? What?

Avi will instruct you to pick up the hacking device in the back of the open van next to the payphone, and then he is turning you into the FIB! But no worries, Avi hasn’t turned his back on you yet. It’s all part of the plan. Once you’ve picked up the device, the police will show up to the location to arrest you and the player will see the familiar “busted” show up on the screen and a cutscene follows.

A frustrated interrogator questions the mute player, asking what it is you were looking for. When you refuse to answer, the interrogator will become so irritated that he storms out of the interrogation room for a break. Here’s your chance to blow this popsicle stand. Unfortunately all your weapons have been confiscated so you’ll have to look around for a way to escape.

Conveniently, on the bookcase at the back, you can grab and read an emergency protocol handbook. Inside is a diagram of the same locking system used in this very room. Take note of the color for unlocking the door. Grab the pen left on the table and head to the door. Interact with the keypad and the player will jam the pen into the box and yank the front open. The player will be asked which wire to cut. Choosing the correct one will unlock the security door and you will be able to leave.

Once out of the room, you must sneak through the building, taking out security guards along the way, until you reach one that will have a bag containing all your weapons next to them. Knock out the guard and reunite with your beloved weapons. From here, you can take out more of the agents with your guns until you’ve reached the marked spot to hack into the FIB Database.

Another mini-game. For this, slide each circuit block to have one continuous silver line reaching from the beginning point to the end in the allotted time. Once successfully hacked, turn around and head through the door that’s behind you.

Alarms begin to blare, and you will have one of the last gun-fights on your trip to the roof. Head up the stairs to where agents await in a large room to fill you with bullets. Clear a path with your gun and make a break for the door at the other end of the room. On the other side, the roof. A helicopter will be waiting, blades still spinning, but it and a slew of other enemies are ready for you. Shoot the enemies, and hop inside the black whirlybird. Sweet freedom!

Or, well, we would like to say that. Instead, once you’ve risen into the air and head for the final drop-off point, Avi will alert you to another aircraft near you, and soon enough, you will be shot out of the sky. Luckily for you, you survive the chopper’s crash and Avi will urge the player to do whatever they can to lose the feds now hot on your trail and to deliver the hacking device to him.

There are seasharks nearby that you can commandeer, but getting to them will be an arduous task. Enemies are aplenty, including enemy choppers. Take your time to safely make your way to one of the jet skis, slide on, and get the heck outta dodge. Venture out into the open water towards the blue, person shaped, mark on the map, making sure to lose your wanted level. Once Avi’s tug boat becomes visible, head to it and the last cutscene will play.

Avi will update you on how KnoWay is going under, with investors pulling the plug. He will hand you some “rerouted” funds in a manila envelope and advises you to lay low, KnoWay will be coming for the player. Foreshadowing? Well, yes! That is, if you own one of the Prix Luxury mansions. But for now, here is where this adventure ends, with a hefty $350,000 rewards, along with the usual XP rewards as well.

Mission Passed! A series of intricate missions, with fun mini-games to boot. Where does this rank on your list? And do you have a mansion, where this story doesn’t end? If you do, find out what that’s all about soon!