GTA Online: KnoWay Out – Trash Talking

Looking for a guide on how to complete the fourth mission in GTA Online’s KnoWay Out? Look no further, we’ve got it here.

KnoWay Out is a new set of missions introduced in GTA Online’s recent big update, A Safehouse in the Hills. We’ve gotten through 3 of these missions so far, you can check the previous mission here, but now it’s time to get trashy. (This will make sense, we promise) So let’s get started on how to complete this next mission.

Fourth Mission: Trash Talking

In this mission you take on the role of the garbage man. Avi says he’ll explain more later, just get a garbage truck. You’ll be provided with a Refuse Collector’s outfit to equip and told to head to Roger’s Salvage and Scrap. Take a car to the destination, into the parking lot, and to a garbage truck waiting further back. Ignore the two talking in front and hop inside to steal the large truck, which according to Avi, are far harder to hack.

Head to your first KnoWay office, honk your horn, and play the part. A KnoWay guard will guide you to a dumpster location where you will have to load 3 garbage bags into the truck. Once done, the guard will leave you to return inside the building.

From here, head to the fusebox that is nearby, surrounded by some fence. Walk up to the fusebox and interact with it to disable the security cameras. Nearby employees will be distracted by the issue and will go to investigate.

Use this chance to back the truck up close to another, fenced in, restricted area close by. Look for a red and white No trespassing sign to find the right place. Quickly grab each of the 2 confidential two garbage bags, load them into the back of the garbage truck, and hightail it to the next KnoWay office location.

Unfortunately the real garbage pickup is headed for the same location. Intercept the truck, marked on the map, and shoot the driver to stop them from making their collections and blowing your cover. From there, you can continue to the second destination.

Rinse and repeat here. Follow the guard to the dumpster, load the trash so the security guard leaves, and find another fusebox nearby to disable the cameras. When you short out this fusebox, a guard will come up from some stairs that you will need to head down to find and pick up the 2 confidential bags. Knock out one of the lone guards if needed, toss both bags into the truck, and take the truck back out onto the road.

This final pickup will be a bit more difficult. Once you reach the last office, drive into the parking lot and head towards a closed off dumpster location. Show the guard waiting outside your pass for him to open the doors and run inside to pick up the normal trash. Once collected, disable the fusebox as normal and head to the door that leads inside.

Interacting will begin a new mini-game. For this, you will be guiding a line through the short maze to connect to the goal port. Pretty easy, the only hang up is the line does not stop once it starts, so the player must control the line similarly to Pac-Man to get to the end. After completing, a cutscene will play of your character heading inside.

Shoot your way through the office, stealthily or not, and explore for the confidential documents, located at computers. When you have retrieved them all, head for the elevator to go back outside.

Enemies will be waiting outside, and a new objective will be given. FIB has taken documents and you will need to take out the van to obtain them. Hop back inside your trusty dusty garbage truck and chase the black van down, whose position is shown on the map. Come up on the van, then ram and shoot at it to make it stop, where the documents will fly out the back and the riders will step out to where you can finish them. Pick up the valuable trash, shove it in the back, and get back in the truck

At this point, you will have a 4 star wanted level you’ll have to lose, but once you have, you can continue to the drop-off point. Parking in the lit circle will cause the mission to end successfully.

Four down, one to go. Check out here soon to see the next mission, how to complete it, and how this all ties up in the end.