GTA Online: KnoWay Out – Tunnel Vision

KnoWay Out is a new set of missions introduced in GTA Online’s recent big update, A Safehouse in the Hills. We’ve already explored two of these 5 missions, which you can check the previous mission here, but now we move forward! This mission is quite quick and easy if you know what to do, so let’s get into it and get you moving onto the next mission.

Third Mission: Tunnel Vision

Enter your car and begin driving to get another message from Avi for where to start the next mission. Same deal, different mission, another payphone location. Here, Avi will fill you in on the newest update, KnoWay’s next step was trains! Unacceptable! You’re mission is to stop them by boarding the next train and blocking the enemy train’s track.

Get in your car and drive a conveniently short distance to the LSIA terminal. Get out and head down the stairs. A flurry of red dots will appear to mark a new set of enemies to take out. Stealthily take out each member and make your way to the platform destination. Board through the open doors onto the train and head to the front to hack the train’s system.

From here, a hacking mini-game will begin. The goal is to connect the 3 numbers on the left to the symbols on the right to correctly add up to the number at the top before the battery, shown on the bottom left, runs out. Incorrectly guessing too many times will trigger a new board and set of numbers to try and solve, so you have more than one shot.

Solving the puzzle correctly will establish a successful connection, causing the train to begin moving. Avi will come on overhead in excitement to be an announcement guy before moving on to explain the next part of the mission, taking out the enemy target and retrieving the briefcase they hold. Wait for the train to come to a stop and for the target’s red train to arrive. When it has arrived, jump out and head for the train. Prepare for more gun fights, shooting into the through the windows to eliminate the target along with the bodyguards they have.

Pick up the briefcase inside, and it will trigger more enemies to spawn in the tunnel. Not to worry, as Avi has stashed motor bikes in a large beige container close by. Shoot the few at the start then dodge and weave your way to the container to open the doors. Choose your bike and race your way down the tunnel, dodging shots from more KnoWay hires both inside the tunnel and along the road once you made it outside. Similar to a previous mission, if you’re fast enough, you are not required to stop and fight any of them, where instead you can make your way using the fast bike to the usual drop-off point. By the time you arrive at the point, the chase will be so far away so open the familiar trunk and finish another successful mission by answering the payphone. Phew!

Not too bad right? Pretty quick, which this writer personally found refreshing. Get in, shoot some bad guys, drive fast, get paid. But that’s just another mission done, we’ve still got a few more to do. Check out here soon to find out how to complete the next one!