Roblox: Grow a Garden – Spinning Wheel

Grow a Garden has introduced a new update, and in it is the Spinning Wheel. What’s on it? Carnival Eggs, crates, and more. Find out!

Grow a Garden is a tycoon type game on the hit platform Roblox, with all the things that appeal to frequent users; pets, eggs, RNG, and rarity tiers. With the New Years event ending, devs have updated the game once again, introducing the Garden Games Event. This event is set to run from January 3rd to January 10th, 2026 with new items such as new pets, seeds, crops, and cosmetics. Let’s focus on one thing at a time today, the Spinning Wheel.

What is the Spinning Wheel?

One of the main introductions in the Garden Games event is the ability to win Carnival Crates, Eggs, or a Kernel Curl by spinning the wheel that’s at the center of the plaza using Carrot Coins. These coins are obtained by completing quests given by Greg, who is located in a stall next to the wheel. The list of available quests refreshes every 30 minutes, so even if you’re unable to complete some of the quests on the list, no worries as you have another shot pretty frequently!

What is the Carnival Crate?

On the wheel, there are 3 different spaces to land on for a Carnival Crate. One space grants the player a single crate, while the other spaces rewards with 3 crates or even 10 crates! Once you’ve won a crate, set each of them in your garden and wait an hour to reveal your new cosmetic farm addition.

So, what’s inside? Here are the possibilities:

Carnival Ribbon: A black ribbon with multiple color flags hanging off the bottom. The possibility of getting this is 20%.

Carnival Flag: A gold post with a red a white vertically striped flag. The possibility of getting this is 20%.

Unicycle: A gold unicycle with a purple seat. The possibility of getting this is 20%.

Magic Bunny: A classic black top hat turned upside down with a pair of white rabbit ears peeking out. The possibility of getting this is 10%.

Carnival Arch: A red and white arch topped with a gold flag and an arrangement of colorful bunches at the bottom. The possibility of getting this is 5%.

Fire Ring: A red ring lit with fire standing on a gold and purple pedestal. The possibility of getting this is 5%.

What are the Carnival Eggs?

Another introduction made available in this newest update is more beloved pets that players can have on their farm, with each pet having their own unique ability/trait. These eggs take up 4 spaces on the spinning wheel, one rewarding a single egg while other spaces reward 3, 10, or a whopping 50 eggs. Don’t get ahead of yourself if you win a carton-ful of eggs, as only 3 eggs can be placed on the farm at a time, each one taking 4 hours to hatch. You can skip this pesky wait time, if you’re willing to spend real currency ala Robux. But if you’re willing to wait, here are the pets waiting for you inside these festive zygotes.

Unicycle Monkey: 40% chance

Grants the player increased movement speed.

Performer Seal: 29% chance

The player will randomly be prompted to play ball. If the player manages to parry the ball, each successful pass will increase the growth on a random plant in the garden or grants a pet in the garden with bonus XP.

Bear on Bike: 20% chance

Every 20 mins goes to a random fruit in the player’s garden and does a trick, applying the Whimsical mutation on the fruit.

Show Pony: 10% chance

Every 30 minutes the Show Pony, along with any other ponies the player owns, will march towards one of the shops on the island and has a chance to restock one random item in the shop, where each pony increases the luck for restock.

Carnival Elephant: .5% chance

Grants a pet on the farm a chance to reactivate their ability once they’ve finished. The catch is that the player cannot have multiple pets of the same type for this ability to activate.

What is the Kernel Curl?

Last on the list, with only one slot on the wheel, is a chance to obtain the event special crop, Kernel Curl. This popcorn bucket looking seed will be difficult to obtain, with only a 1% chance of landing on it.

Once planted though, it has an ability to boost the growth speed of other crops that are nearby, which the player will have a lot of chances to do, as this crop takes close to 6 hours to grow. The final appearance of this crop is a silver, winding vine with small, colored flag looking thorns protruding from it, with bundles of popcorn filled buckets as the final fruit.

There are a multitude of items that are included in this newest event. Explore, plant, grow, and sell to find them all!