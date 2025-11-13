Look, we’re not saying it’s aliens…but it’s ALIENS!!!! Yeah, jokes aside, aliens being the focus of video games has been around since…well…the beginning of video games. You do remember Space Invaders, right? But in our Best New Alien Games of 2026 list, we’ll show you something a bit more modern that’s coming up.

#8 – ExoMecha

You might have heard a lot about ExoMecha recently, as the game had a beta not too long ago that a lot of people really dug.

For those who didn’t play it, the game is set in a world where sci-fi influences will be abundant as you fight for supremacy. How you do so, however, is up to you. You’ll have matches where you’ll play as soldiers in a battle, before you can summon massive mechs to try and swing things in your favor. Or, you can take the team route and do vehicle battles to see who has better driving and shooting skills.

#7 – Directive 8020

Even if you don’t believe in aliens, there’s a logical fear of them, as you never know what they would look like, act like, or do to you should you ever meet one. In Directive 8020, you’ll find out the hard way what happens when you crash-land on a planet that has a being that REALLY doesn’t like you.

You are on a desperate mission for Earth, and the moment you arrive on the planet, a being takes the form of one of your crew. Your job is to complete the mission, but how can you do that when you know there’s an alien among you? These choices and more will be what haunts you throughout this campaign…so good luck with all that!

#6 – High On Life 2

Did anyone actually want this sequel? We’re asking honestly due to all the “behind the scenes” stuff that went on, and how the game itself is honestly just…well…weird.

Moving forward, though, High on Life 2 will continue the events of the first game, where your character helped save humanity from a cartel. However, your troubles are only just beginning, and this time, things are getting personal.

That’s because your sister has had a bounty put on her head! Oh, and humanity is in danger of being farmed again, but hey, your sister is in trouble!

So, load up with some of the most insane weapons and ammo you’ve ever seen and ensure this wrong gets righted!

#5 – Alien Isolation 2

To be fair, we’re putting Alien Isolation 2 in the middle of this list because, at present, there are very few details about it. The first game was all about the child of Ellen Ripley, the original, not the clone, finding out about a recording of her mother on a station, only to be besieged by a Xenomorph when she goes to get it.

More than likely, the sequel will follow up on the successful “hide-and-seek” gameplay that made the original so famous. You shouldn’t expect it to drop in 2026, as the team at Creative Assembly has been pretty hush on things, but it could happen!

…wait…did you all hear that?

#4 – DarkSwarm

So, after all you’ve seen so far, you want to hear about a game that’s all about wiping out aliens by the hundreds? Yeah, we can help you with that via DarkSwarm. The game is another “the future is doomed because of aliens” title, and this time around, you’re literally a genetically-created soldier that is meant to fight off aliens in great numbers… no questions asked.

Oh, but you aren’t alone! You instead will have a team with you, and you’ll need to work with your team to survive and outfit them with the right class so that they can survive! Think you can do that?

#3 – Exodus

^Does that look like the face of a man ready to fight aliens? Well, you’re stuck with him either way, so good luck playing as him!

Exodus will take you to the far future where humanity will have the biggest fight of its life on its hands, and you are the one who may have the power in your hands to save them. The game takes place 40,000 years into the future, and a group known as the Celestials is intending to wipe out the human race.

As “The Traveler,” your goal is to explore planets, gain new abilities, and learn the truth so you can stop the extinction of mankind. How far that goes and where it takes you…is a mystery you’ll have to solve yourself.

#2 – Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown

“There’s coffee in that nebula…” – Captain Kathryn Janeway

“There’s also probably aliens that want to kill you…” Gameranx Crew

In Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown, you’ll take command of the Voyager in its attempts to get home to Earth. The twist, though, is that you don’t have to play things like they did in the classic TV series.

Instead, you make it so that Captain Janeway, Seven of Nine, or any of the other members of the crew did something different, and then see where the path would’ve led them. What will be this new future you create? Just how bad can things go if you make the wrong call? Take the captain’s chair and find out!

#1 – Halo: Campaign Evolved

What? How else would we finish this list than by talking about the soldier who knows how to “finish the fight” against aliens? It’s literally what he does, and Halo: Campaign Evolved will take you back to where it all began.

Now, to be clear here, it’s ONLY the campaign from the original title, none of the multiplayer that helped define the series even more. However, that doesn’t mean you won’t be fighting “ALIENS!!!” because you absolutely will be doing that, just in a reduced capacity.

So, if you haven’t played the game before, this might be your best chance to do so.