Best New Dinosaur Games of 2026

Humanity’s obsession with dinosaurs isn’t likely to end anytime soon. Thus, we have some games coming out in 2026 that you’re likely to enjoy!

#7 – ARK 2

Ark 2, why are you there? What is the deal with this world, its people, and the creatures that inhabit it? Those are some of the questions you’ll need to answer for yourself when you play the game. Plus, yes, there are dinosaurs in the game, and you can ride them!

Not to mention, there are many mysteries in this world, and only some of them are tied to Vin Diesel being a main character.

So build yourself and your technology up and make this world your own! Just ensure you don’t get killed in the process, okay?

#6 – LIGHT OF MOTIRAM

Okay, this one isn’t “solely” a dinosaur game, but you will face “dinos” of a certain nature within LIGHT OF MOTIRAM. The title takes place on a version of Earth where things have gotten a bit…basic…while also being rather advanced. Confused? Don’t worry, you’ll see for yourself how messed up everything is soon enough.

Your only goal in this new version of the world is to survive. That won’t be the easiest thing to do, considering there are other tribes to deal with, robotic monsters to face, and the elements constantly beating down on you.

Make every step count, as it could save or doom you.

#5 – Eggspedition

When will people ever learn that going into a place that’s full of dinosaurs and expecting to get out alive is just a terrible thing to undergo? Yet, in Eggspedition, that’s your literal goal. Oh, but you’re not on Earth. That would make things far too simple in nature.

Instead, you’re part of a group that has found a whole PLANET full of dinosaurs, and you’re sent down to try and retrieve the eggs of these dinos. The catch? You can’t leave the planet until you get the eggs! How corporate.

So, work with your squad so that when all is said and done…you’re all alive to tell the tale.

#4 – Dinoblade

If not obvious, Dinoblade is taking the “power of dinosaurs” to a level that arguably…SHOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN CROSSED!!! In the title, which is set in ancient dinosaur times, you’ll play a Spinosaurus who experiences an event that allows it to wield…a sword. Yes, really. You’ll play a dinosaur…with a blade in its mouth. Get the title now?

The worst part is that there are other dinosaurs who have also figured out how to wield weapons, and now, you’ll have to roam the land searching for a way to save your species, all the while having intense battles with your weapons.

What will people come up with next?

#3 – The Lost Wild

Many dinosaur games, including ones we’ve already talked about, have portrayed dinosaurs simply as monsters to be feared and nothing more. The Lost Wild will take a more realistic approach to things as you find yourself in a land where dinosaurs roam free.

What do we mean by that? Simply put, not all dinosaurs were “evil” and would want to kill humans upon seeing them. Some would have been wary, some wouldn’t have minded humans at all, and some may have even been friendly to us!

You’ll have to navigate that tightrope as you explore this place and learn the truth that lies within its core.

#2 – Jurassic Park: Survival

Did you like the original Jurassic Park film? If so, Jurassic Park Survival might just be a title you want to check out. The game takes place the literal day after the events of the first film, and features another InGen scientist who was trapped on the island, and has to get out!

The dinosaurs in the game were created to react to what you do. So, all your decisions could lead to your escape or your demise! So, be careful with every step that you take. Find resources to help you outsmart the dinosaurs and make your way off the island. And whatever you do…don’t get eaten by the dinosaurs. Just saying.

#1 – FEROCIOUS

Yes, we know that dinosaurs are ferocious creatures. What of it? Oh, the game is called Ferocious, which makes more sense.

Not unlike our first entry, this title will give you a bountiful place to explore. The twist is that you ended up there after a shipwreck, and nothing about this island is as it should be. There are dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures about, and just as important, armed mercs are looking to take you out for unknown reasons.

You’ll need to fight them off while diving deeper into the world and everything within it. What secrets is the island hiding? Can you last long enough to find out?