RPGs, in many ways, are one of the backbones of the gaming industry. They are plentiful, come in all shapes and sizes, and they absolutely sell well. In 2026, there are some potential classics dropping, and we’ll list out the Best New RPGs of 2026 below. Shall we start?

#32 – Neo Berlin 2087

You are the detective known as Nolan. As a detective, you solve cases. It’s what you do. But when the police chief of Neo Berlin is brutally murdered, your next case will change everything. To learn the truth, you seek out the police chief’s daughter, Natalie. She holds the answers you need, but things only get more complicated as you find her.

NEO BERLIN 2087 will take you through an “emotionally charged” story where threats are everywhere, and the deeper you go into the mystery, the darker things will get. What is the conspiracy behind the events you’re trying to solve? You’ll need to survive the city and the wastelands outside to find out.

#31 – The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

It’s not surprising that an anime series would get the RPG treatment. After all, they already have the characters ready and “built,” the developers just need to put them in a meaningful scenario. In The Seven Deadly Sins Origin, you’ll take the reins of the legendary squad as they dive into their origins.

For those who don’t know, the group known as the Seven Deadly Sins were once knights of a kingdom. They were lauded for their abilities until they were accused of starting a coup against the king. They were locked up and then freed by the princess when another group tried a coup of their own!

How deep the game will go into the franchise’s origins is unknown.

#30 – Ballad of Antara

Ballad of Antara is a brand new IP that’s being developed to be a special kind of free-to-play RPG. In this land, there are two versions of the world. The one that you walk in most of the time plays out how you’d expect, with the classic fantasy style of beings to interact with. Then, you go into the “Para” version of the world, where things are a bit darker and more dangerous.

As one of the “Emissaries,” you’ll go in and out of these versions of the world and attempt to bring new life to things that are stuck in the old ways. Choose the Emissary that’s best for you and go from there.

#29 – The Relic: First Guardian

Once, the realm of Arsiltus was vast, beautiful, and protected by many guardians. However, when The First Relic was destroyed, the land was soon swallowed into the darkness, and only death grew from it.

You have the ability to change that. You are this land’s last guardian, and to rebuild what was lost, you must seek out the remnants of the First Relic and reforge it. If you’re successful, the land can be reborn. If you fail, everything will be lost.

With five different weapon options, you’ll have plenty of ways to defeat foes and craft yourself into a worthy fighter. Do what must be done to save this land!

#28 – The Blood of Dawnwalker

Just when you thought the Black Plague was the worst thing that humanity would need to deal with, vampires have emerged to try and claim the world for themselves! You were a mere human, doing what you could to provide for your family in troubling times. But then, when the vampires came, you were transformed into the Dawnwalker!

That means you’re one of the few who can take them on. But how you do so…is entirely up to you. Will you decide to embrace your humanity and fight them on your own terms? Or, will you become the vampire within, and strike against them with utter brutality?

Your story will change depending on what you decide.

#27 – Ashfall

Welcome to the world of Ashfall, where an AI uprising has led to the world being destroyed by nukes! We’re sure we’ve heard of that plotline before…

Regardless, as one of the few survivors, you’ll wander through this new wasteland in a desperate bid to find the Core of Creation. The RPG elements pertain to how you handle your weapons. You’ll have nine “shooting styles” that you can pick from and evolve as you go on. Will you go in guns blazing with a weapon in each hand? Or will you focus on making every shot blow your foes away?

Experiment, explore, and have fun as you try to rescue civilization.

#26 – Chronicles: Medieval

The Medieval age had plenty going on within it, and now, you’ll get to experience those times through your own eyes, while shaping your destiny with each step you take.

Chronicles: Medieval starts you out not as a lord, but as a common man who is in the military. You’ll start your journey on the battlefield, and as you gain more prestige and clout, you can work your way up the ranks, where untold wonders await you, as well as more dangers.

With your choices, your path becomes more clouded, so be sure to make each decision with care, and take care on the battlefield, so your journey doesn’t end prematurely.

#25 – Alkahest

Welcome to the kingdom of Kanador. We hope you survive the experience! In Alkahest, you play the son of a “minor lord” within this realm in turmoil. The ruling bodies are constantly in conflict with one another, and it’s up to someone like you to deal with the uprising of monsters that are filling the land.

Your character will be affected by both your choices and how you choose to wield them in combat. Don’t just go for the obvious attacks; instead, use the environment around you to help ensure your victory.

Will you be able to steer this land toward a better future? Or will you merely be its next casualty?

#24 – Disciples: Domination

Disciples: Domination continues the tale of its previous entry and shows you that just because you stop tyranny, it doesn’t mean that everything becomes peaceful forever.

The queen you fought so hard for is waning in her faith and strength. Her realm is starting to break as a result, and you are called upon to either fix what’s broken or help ensure that ruin follows. So, what will you decide to do?

This game will pull no punches, and you’ll have to face the consequences of your actions. Who will you truly fight for? Who will you have by your side? And what other threats lurk in the darkness…?

#23 – Vampires: Bloodlord Rising

Wait, didn’t we already do a vampire game? Oh, there’s another? Go figure. In Vampires: Bloodlord Rising, you’ll play someone who was transformed into a vampire and has to live with the consequences of it all. In this world, vampires are king, and you’re trying to walk the line between what you are and who you were.

As a new vampiric lord, you’ll get the chance to build up your castle, and then find followers who will obey your every command, whether they wanted to or not.

The fate of the people is in your fangs, er, hands, so be sure to be comfortable with your decisions. Making a bad one…would suck.

#22 – Witchbrook

So, you want to become a witch and see all that it has to offer, huh? In Witchbrook, you’ll get that chance! In the town of Mossport lies an academy where you’ll learn to harness your magical abilities. However, that’s just one part of your journey! The other part lies in the town itself. For her, life is everywhere, and it doesn’t stop when you do.

Instead, you’ll see how the other people go and live their lives, and it might inspire you to do some different things with your own witch journey! Become the witch you desire to be, and make a nice life for yourself.

#21 – Exodus

With humanity in need, you are the one who will either guide them to their destiny or watch it all crumble out from beneath you. In Exodus, you play a human who is blessed with the abilities of a “Traveler.” With the powers within you, you’ll have the ability to take on some of the greatest threats the universe has to offer, while also helping shape human society via your choices.

As you travel, the worlds you’ll visit will be numerous, magnificent, and terrifying. You never know what may happen next, so make sure your powers and weapons are on point so that you can handle what’s to come.

#20 – Zero Parades: For Dead Spies

In spy craft, every move you make can be the most important one you ever make, and in Zero Parades: For Dead Spies, you’ll see that in many forms. In the title, you play a spy who has been out of the game for years, haunted by past experiences. However, you’re called back into action, and failure is not an option, even if it means breaking your mind as a result.

As you progress through the world and attempt to find the truth, you’ll have to put your skills up against many other people, and your choices with them, and in combat, will determine your fate in more ways than one.

#19 – Solasta II

Like many good RPGs, we’re about to show you a sequel. In this case, we’re showing you Solasta II, which takes place decades after the events of the original RPG. As such, you’ll play as a new party of four as they venture to a new land in search of family, truth, honor, and anything else they can find along the way.

The game has plenty of freedom, just like the tabletop titles that inspired it, and that includes taking on the world as you see fit, whether that be in combat or in exploration. Where will your journey take you by the time it ends?

#18 – Arknights: Endfield

You might know the adventures that the developer behind Arknights: Endfield has done in the past, but this time around, they’re taking things in a much different direction by making a full-on 3D RPG title for you to enjoy. The game is set on a moon known as Talos-II, and as you might expect, this place isn’t as peaceful as one might hope. Various events have happened here, including the creation of a corporation that you now work for.

As you progress through the title, you’ll have to face many different challenges, so be sure you’re prepared for the “catastrophes” to come.

#17 – Lost Hellden

If you’re looking for something a little more “classic RPG,” then you’ll want to give Lost Hellden a try. Here, you’ll be set in a world where the “Seven Deadly Sins” aren’t just real, but they exist within every person in one form or another.

However, when a fateful birth occurs, a pair of twins becomes intertwined with a destiny that will lead them on quite the quest to try and save one and ensure that they’re not doomed outright.

With a mix of tactical RPG and real-time battle elements, you’ll find plenty to enjoy here. So set forth on your journey and see what the twins become by its end.

#16 – Light of Motiram

Imagine a version of the world where everything has “reset,” and yet, the wonders of technology are present in ways you wouldn’t expect. That is the setting of Light of Motiram. Here, the world doesn’t have any civilizations, but tribes of people and creatures that are trying to survive above all else. That is all that matters to them.

That’s what will matter to you, too, as you attempt to figure out how to battle through the elements, monsters, and other people you come across. Survival is the number one goal here, so keep your character prepped for battles against everything from the weather to giant mechanical monsters.

#15 – Neverway

What’s a girl to do when she decides to restart her life on a farm? Well, she becomes tied to a god…so there’s that. Neverway is a unique RPG with old-school visuals that has you dealing with an invasion from another realm, while also trying to navigate a bunch of new relationships that are thrown your way! So, which of those is the scarier thing…?

Anyway, as Fiona, you’ll have to work your way through your farm life, battle life, and dating life, and each will have its own challenges to overcome! Will you be able to enjoy this new life of yours? Or, will it crumble as you do?

#14 – The Cube

Now here’s a unique game that actually takes place in a different RPG/shooters universe. The Cube is an MMORPG Shooter, yes, really, that all revolves around a mysterious cube that is hovering above a certain area. You will be in groups and attempt to get to the cube itself and figure out what its deal is. The problem? Well, the environment has been warned by the entity, and that means you’ll have to fight off all manner of creatures to try and figure out the truth.

Plus, the more you do, the more that cube tries to stop you! Everything grows and evolves here, so be ready for anything.

#13 – Mewgenics

Mewgenics is a game you might honestly remember because it famously had an announcement a LONG time ago, but then went into a deep hiatus for various reasons. Now, though, it’s back, and yes, it’s just as crazy as it was when it was first announced.

In the game, you’ll actually breed cats to go on a journey, and with each attempt to breed cats, you’ll try to make them much bigger, stronger, faster, fatter, etc. It all depends on what you want to do, and you’ll have a lot to do, as the team states it has over 200 hours of gameplay to complete!

Meow.

#12 – Outward 2

When a development team creates a game, they have a true goal in mind that they want to convey to the player in one form or another. For Outward 2, the dev team wanted nothing more than to show the “Adventurer’s Life” in its purest form. By that, they mean that this game will test you in all the ways that matter, because you’re just a regular person who is attempting to make your way in the world. That means your actions and your stupidity will have consequences.

So, be smart, make sure to take care of yourself out there, and never be afraid to run away if an enemy is too strong. You’ll live longer that way.

#11 – Code Vein 2

If you were a fan of the original, you’ll absolutely want to take part in Code Vein 2 when it arrives. The game takes place in a time period where the human and Revenant populations are actually living with one another. Everything seems fine, until an event causes the Revenants to transform into monsters that threaten to bring the world to its knees!

Your only hope as a Revenant Hunter is to team up with the mysterious girl named Lou and attempt to change things by going back in time!

Will you be able to sift through it all to save the world? You’ll find out!

#10 – ArcheAge Chronicles

When you get to make a sequel to an MMORPG, you know you’re doing something right. ArcheAge Chronicles will build on everything the original MMO did, making gamers even happier. Not least is that the title will run on the Unreal Engine 5, and thus, the vast landscapes you’ll visit will be crisper and more detailed than ever.

The game promises an “immersive experience” you can shape on your own via non-linear moments and experiences. The game will turn out how you want it to, so don’t be afraid to see what is out there!

Plus, a deep battle system will keep things fun and fresh.

#9 – Deus Ex Remastered

There are games within history that truly “set the tone” for all that came after. Now, one of those games is getting a “true remaster.” That title is Deus Ex Remastered. Yes, the all-time classic RPG is getting an “upgrade,” and allowing people to experience what it was like to enjoy this RPG that not only respected your autonomy but ensured you had plenty of paths to take to get to your objective.

Now, there has been some controversy with this announcement, including that the game actually doesn’t look that remastered at all, and that a fan-made mode looks better. Perhaps if the game sells well enough, we’ll just get a full-on remake next time.

#8 – Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy

You might not think that this franchise is driven by story when you think about the games that have been made that were all about fighting, racing, or just having a blast with weapons. But Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy will make it clear that there’s plenty of story to be had, you just have to be in the right “position” to see it.

In this game, you’ll be an Inquisitor, with the sole task of protecting the Imperium from threats within the sector you’re assigned to.

There are many terrors within, and how you handle them will shape the game to your will. Just try and survive long enough to do your job, okay?

#7 – Fable

Are you ready for an adventure where you get to determine who you become? The Fable franchise as a whole has mostly been based around this concept, and the upcoming reboot aims to fulfill much of what those original titles intended to do without making the same mistakes.

While details are still a bit scarce, we know that it will follow the RPG theme of building your character from scratch and then guiding them on a quest through a fantasy realm. You’ll fight giants, former heroes, and more on your quest to become what you feel is best.

Be who you want to be, and see how that works out for you.

#6 – Gothic 1 Remake

Remakes with RPGs are all the rage nowadays, so it’s only natural that something like the Gothic 1 Remake would happen. After all, this was one of the landmark RPGs of the new millennium that helped set the tone for all that came after it.

In the title, you’ll be in a realm where a king is so bent on getting a special ore from a mine that he throws every prisoner possible into it to get the resource out. Then, when a sealing spell goes wrong, the prisoners mutiny, and you are the one who might be able to stem the tide before things get bloody.

Good luck with that.

#5 – Crimson Desert

What started out as a piece of content for another MMORPG soon became something even grander. Crimson Desert puts you in the realm of Pywel, where a constant state of turmoil and uncertainty allows mercenaries like yourself to rise up and get glory and riches.

You’ll trash the harsh lands looking for work and team up with other players to take on the challenges you come across. The fight for survival is the most important thing, and so no matter what beast or man stands against you, you strike them down so you can get to your next fight.

Do you have what it takes to live here?

#4 – World of Warcraft: Midnight

Are you ready to protect the light? In World of Warcraft: Midnight, the new expansion will toss you into the battle between the fierce defenders of The Light and those who serve The Void, who wish nothing more than to blanket the realm in eternal darkness.

As you would expect from something like this, there will be plenty of new elements of gameplay for you to embrace, but one of the biggest additions is housing! You’ll finally be able to make your own home and decorate it however you desire.

Plus, there will be new zones to explore, battles to fight, and journeys to take with your allies.

#3 – Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

While Capcom may be struggling a bit with its most recent mainline entry, things are shaping up quite well for the third entry in its spinoff series. Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection continues the RPG stylings of Capcom’s franchise, embracing things even more than they have before.

This time around, you’ll play as a young lord who partners with one of two “Twin Rathalos,” which many feel is a prelude to doom. However, you’ll take flight and attempt to prove them wrong, while also saving multiple kingdoms from a mysterious petrification that is affecting both man and monster alike.

#2 – Dragon Quest VII Reimagined

It’s fair to say that Square Enix is on a bit of a “kick” with its remakes of a certain RPG franchise. After all, they just released the first two games of the saga to complete the “Remake Trilogy” they started last year. But even before that was done, they announced Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, a full-on remake of the 7th entry, but with some key changes.

No, not just the visuals, even though those are quite impressive. Instead, we’re talking about how the game intends to “trim the fat” of the original. That means you’ll get a more concise adventure as you travel through this mysterious realm.

#1 – Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave

Are we showing our bias by putting Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave at the top of this list? Yes. And?

This game is the highly anticipated next entry in the beloved strategy RPG franchise. While we only have one trailer to go on so far, things look incredibly interesting already. We know that we’ll play as four different characters, whose fates intertwine throughout the story. Plus, there are clear references to a certain past title, including the reveal of a grown-up Sothis.

With intrigue aplenty, we have no doubt that this will be an outstanding RPG that will continue to propel Fire Emblem into the upper echelons of Nintendo franchises.