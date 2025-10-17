Third-person titles are popular amongst many in the gaming space, so it’s no wonder that 2026 will be packed with them! Check out the Best New Upcoming Third Person Games of 2026 below!

#27 – Directive 8020

They say that in space, no one can hear you scream, but what if you’re within a colony ship in space? Wouldn’t that change the dynamic? In Directive 8020, the latest episode of a certain horror anthology, you are part of a colony craft that heads to a new planet where humanity might be able to survive.

However, everything goes wrong when the ship crash-lands, and you soon find out that an alien threat has infected your crew! With its imitation skills, it can become any crew member, making every decision potentially life-threatening!

#26 – The Blood of Dawnwalker

Vampires are a key part of our world’s mythos, and many times, you hear tales of them from the modern perspective. Yet, in The Blood of Dawnwalker, you’ll get to experience them in a truly frail part of human history, when the Black Plague was wiping out people by the millions.

With humanity on the ropes, vampires arose to take power, and you were accidentally converted into a Dawnwalker, one of the few that can fight back against them in the day and the night. However, whether you give in to your vampiric tendencies or fight against them to remain human is up to you.

Your journey is what you make of it.

#25 – The War of the Worlds: Siberia

Imagine if certain classic stories took place in different eras. Wouldn’t that change things greatly? In The War of the Worlds: Siberia, you’ll get to experience just that. In this alternate take on human history, Russia has been invaded by aliens from Mars, and now, people are fleeing for their lives in the hopes of not only surviving the onslaught but fighting back later on.

You are one such revolutionary, and your goal is simple: make it to the eastern parts of Russia, where humanity still has a chance.

The problem? Well, there are plenty of things standing between you and that sanctuary, and you’ll need to be ready to fight at any moment to take them down or flee from them.

#24 – Echoes of Argora

Who’s ready for a classic hero’s journey, but with the twist that you’re set in a world plunged into darkness? In Echoes of Argora, you’ll be in a land that was once a hallmark of beauty. Its beacon was the Holy Flame, which let light spread across the land without fear of darkness.

Naturally, that light has been stolen, and you have been chosen to battle across the land and get it back! As you progress, you’ll get boons from the gods themselves, allowing you to manipulate elements so you can strike back against foes and take on any danger.

Will you be able to bring light back to Argora?

#23 – Mudang Two Hearts

At first, Mudang Two Hearts might seem like a classic-style tactical shooter involving soldiers. But when you dive deeper into the mix, you’ll realize that there’s much more going on here. It’s not a battle for survival or even for justice; it’s about finding the truth about yourself and those around you, and taking down those who want to keep that truth from you.

Unleash powerful weapons and abilities on foes as you travel the cityscape and do your best to stay alive long enough to get what you need.

What is the truth you’re seeking, though? And will it be something you truly want to know?

#22 Agni: Village of Calamity

Some might fairly say that “they don’t make horror games like they used to,” and to be fair, things have advanced so much that some will take the “wrong lessons” from certain titles and try to do “different kinds of horror.” Thankfully, there are games like Agni: Village of Calamity, which want to do what the classics did and expand upon them in even more horrifying ways.

In this game, you’ll play Agni, who happens to be an investigator trying to figure out the truth within a small village in Indonesia.

Unfortunately for her, this village is full of terrors! And now, she has to survive them all if she’s going to get to the truth and get out alive.

#21 – LIGHT OF MOTIRAM

When sci-fi meets survival, you get a game that wants to test you both in the combat sense and in the creativity sense. In LIGHT OF MOTIRAM, you’ll play someone who is on a world that doesn’t have any true civilizations anymore, but what’s left behind is far scarier. You’ll need to travel around, build shelters, fight off threats, and do what is necessary to stay alive.

One of the things the game boasts is a powerful physics engine. That means you’ll have to deal with every single force of nature this world offers, and things will break down if you don’t build things properly.

#20 Aphelion

What happens when Earth is dying, and humanity needs a place to go? Why, you send astronauts to a planet you think could help the populace and hope they survive the experience! That’s exactly the case with Aphelion, where two astronauts are sent to a planet just outside our solar system in the hopes of seeing if it could house the rest of humanity.

But, as you would expect, things go wrong, and they’re now separated from one another. Their quest to reconnect is your goal, but to do so, you’ll need to endure everything that the planet has in store for you. Good luck!

#19 Beast of Reincarnation

You likely know the studio Game Freak for a certain franchise featuring “pocket monsters,” but on occasion, they are known to make other games for other platforms. Their next such adventure is Beast of Reincarnation, which is a far more realistic-looking game than past titles, and takes place in a version of Japan where humanity’s greed has made it a monster-filled ruin.

Within this place is the “Blighted One,” Emma, and her dog, Koo. They are all each other has, and they’ll have to travel this insane world to see what their place in it is, and whether they can change things for the better.

#18 – Black State

It should’ve just been an easy mission. You were called in by a covert agency to help rescue some people. It should’ve been a regular job. Except, you’re not just going to any random location in the world. Instead, you’re going through portals that’ll take you to places that don’t make sense, and you never know where you’re heading next.

Regardless of your next destination, you’ll have to fight back against the threats within, and that means using your weapons, tactics, and stealth skills to overcome the odds and save those in need. Just be sure to keep yourself safe in the process, okay?

#17 – Dungeons & Kingdoms

It wasn’t uncommon in medieval times for groups of people to leave their homeland and then attempt to settle in a new place. In Dungeons & Kingdoms, that’s exactly what you’ll do. You’ll become the leader of a group that has lost its homeland and must try to start anew.

At first, your goal is simply to provide the new home your group needs. That means you’ll have to build houses, make key things to provide safe food and water, and give them the structure they need to truly feel like they can live here.

Then, when you’re ready to explore, there are dungeons to take on!

#16 – Vindictus: Defying Fate

So, you’re looking for something a bit more hard-hitting, huh? Then we have the perfect game for you via Vindictus: Defying Fate. The game is built upon the fact that it has a powerful combat system that will test your skills in all the ways that matter. If you hesitate for a single moment against some of these monsters, you will die.

The character you make can learn and grow through the fights you have. So, build them up to be the fighter you want them to be, and ensure that no foe can take you on.

Will you be able to defy your fate?

#15 Cinder City

Welcome to Seoul, South Korea. If it doesn’t quite look how you remember it, there’s a good reason for it. In Cinder City, you’ll partake in a massive MMO title that’ll have you battling throughout the city, with threats coming around every corner, and survival anything but certain.

The game is powered by Unreal Engine 5, and the team is striving for realism in many ways. That means you’ll be able to look, hear, and feel like this is the real world, even though there will be giant mechs stomping around at times. Yes, there are mechs, and that’s not the only sci-fi influence here.

#14 – Crosswind

Who hasn’t wanted to be a pirate at one point in their life or another? The good news is that Crosswind is a truly broad pirate adventure for you to partake in. You’ll start low and small, as you were betrayed by your former crew and stranded. Soon, though, you’ll get the chance to helm a ship once again and then venture forth to take on your betrayers, while also fighting against numerous other threats on the high seas!

Survival comes in many forms within the game, including ensuring your crew has the resources needed to survive the ocean blue, and that you can upgrade your ship to take on massive threats!

So, hoist the main sail and shove off!

#13 – Vikings Dynasty

The Viking lifestyle was one that forged the culture into not only powerful warriors, but also explorers. In Vikings Dynasty, you’ll be a lone Viking who has survived a disaster and washes up in an unfamiliar land. You’ll need to build yourself a home and attempt to survive there. Then, as you expand, you can venture forth and take to other lands to see what they have within, including meeting other Vikings and offering them a chance to live within your settlement.

The game adapts and evolves as time goes on, including having you deal with seasons, various struggles, and seeing how you adapt to power.

#12 – Agefield High: Rock the School

School was likely not a fun time for you. And if it was…you were one of the lucky ones. Anyway, Agefield High: Rock the School brings you to a new school with just three months before you graduate. So, you COULD do things the “normal way” and simply attempt to get by, or you could “Rock The School” with your friends and ensure that no one forgets your name.

This game is for those who wish they had done certain things in school but want to suffer none of the consequences. So, have fun, go nuts, and leave the school MUCH better than when you came in.

#11 – Mortal Shell II

The first game in this series was pretty fun, but most agreed that there were some elements that could be improved upon. Thankfully, Mortal Shell II will fix most of them and offer even more abilities for your character to wield as they jump from body to body.

This time around, you’ll play the Harbinger, who is on a mission to take down the “False Gods” that loom over the land, and slay any of the followers that try to stop them. Naturally, you’ll get the chance to inhabit different “shells” so you can use their unique abilities. Craft yourself into the ultimate weapon so that even the gods will fear you!

#10 – ArcheAge Chronicles

Next, we have an MMORPG that is begging for you to try it out and see where your adventure takes you. In ArcheAge Chronicles, you’ll be part of a trading company, and just when you think everything has been seen, a “mysterious land from the past” reappears.

Suddenly, there’s a rush to get there and explore it, and see what riches it has to offer. You’ll venture forth and try to make your own legend within this place. But be warned! While there are plenty of things to see and people to meet, so too are there dangers that must be overcome!

Become what you want to be and see where things take you.

#9 – Chronicles: Medieval

They say that one person can make all the difference in the world. In Chronicles: Medieval, you’ll get to put that to the test in medieval times. You’ll play a soldier who is just a single part of a larger army. Then, through each battle, you’ll grow your reputation. The better you do, the more you can grow your skills, armor, weapons, and then dominate on the battlefield like no one else around you.

As your reputation grows, so too will your ability to shape the world around you. What will it look like by the time you’re done with it? There’s only one way to find out…

#8 – FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE

Now here’s a franchise that many want to see continue in certain ways, but a remake of the second game will have to do for now. FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE fully overhauls the original title and does its best to deliver the scares that the original did, and then some. The game takes place in a mysterious village that becomes a kind of prison for two sisters. There are spirits everywhere, and they have to use the Camera Obscura to fight back!

But the longer they’re there…the more that one of the sisters starts to succumb to madness…

#7 – Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Sophia may look like nothing more than a “plunderer,” but her story is far more complicated than you might think. In Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, you’ll be Sofia and travel between two different periods of time to figure out who she truly is and how she’ll be able to shape the world around her.

Set within two classic Greek periods of history, Sophia will have to use her natural skills and build up new ones to take on the threats that await her. Also, she’ll have to see how her own story connects to the legends of the past, including one that puts her in the path of the legendary minotaur.

#6 – Crimson Desert

Welcome to the realm of Pywel, where surviving is anything but simple, and yet, for those who dare to fight for their freedom and their futures, there are riches to be gained. For the man named Kliff, he had everything one could ever want: a homeland, a family via his brothers of a mercenary guild, and more. Then, one day, it was all taken away.

Now, Kliff is on a mission to reclaim what he lost, and he’ll have to fight harder than ever to do so. Travel the land, find your remaining breatheren, get strong enough to take back your home, and see what evils need slaying.

#5 – Pragmata

Pragmata is a title that Capcom has been teasing for some time, but at last, it’s set to drop in 2026. The game’s overall plot is still very much a mystery, as you play a man on a moon base, who wakes up to find himself alone and unsure of all that’s happened. Just as mysterious is that there are robots going haywire all over the base, and the only help the man can find is in an android that he names Diana.

Together, they’ll have to go through the base and piece together the truth, while also fighting off the robots that wish them harm.

#4 -Gothic 1 Remake

The original Gothic title came out in 2001, believe it or not (yep, we’re all old, deal with it). It was successful then and got both sequels and spin-offs made for it.

But now, a new studio has been made in order to not just remake the title, but rebuild it from the ground up and expand on what the original title did.

In the game, a kingdom is under siege by orcs, and a desperate move is made to try to get the ore needed to make powerful weapons. But the prisoners tasked with getting the ore mutiny, and a deal is to be made…or it would…if a certain person didn’t arrive to change everything.

#3 – 007 First Light

His name is Bond…James Bond, and in 007 First Light, you’ll get to see the legendary secret agent in a way that no movie has depicted before. Specifically, you’ll have to use Bond before he’s actually an agent. Here, he’s a rough-around-the-edges military man sent to stop a terrifying act from taking place. Whether he is able to take on this threat is up to you, as you’ll need to use both stealth, tactics, and, naturally, your fighting skills to see him through and save the day.

So, suit up, though not literally just yet, as the start of Bond’s journey will soon truly begin.

#2 – Resident Evil Requiem

Capcom has been trying to build itself up into a publisher that you can count on for every title they release, and with Resident Evil Requiem, they’re aiming to pay tribute to what came before, while also ensuring that fans are terrified out of their minds.

Whether you play in first or third-person mode, the game will take you to a version of Raccoon City like you’ve never seen before. Just as important, the character you play isn’t some special hero. She’s just a regular person who gets scared…a lot.

What terrors await her? How will you survive what’s coming? You’ll find out…

#1 – GTA 6

Come on, you knew that no other game in 2026 could top what this one will bring in both sales and hype. Seriously, fans are spinning out right now because they DON’T know more about this game. It’s that bad. Anyway, GTA 6 is a title that many are eager to get their hands on because it’s been 13 years since the last entry from Rockstar Games.

We know that we’ll be heading back to the state of Leonida and Vice City, where two new protagonists, Jason and Lucia, will have to fight for their lives in various ways.

May 2026 can’t come quickly enough.