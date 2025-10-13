The medieval era is one of the most important eras in all of history, and it’s so famous, for better and for worse, that many shape their stories after what happened within, even if it’s…not exactly historically accurate. 2026 will show this in many ways as our Best NEW Upcoming Medieval Games of 2026 will show you!

#16 – Kinstrife

There are plenty of Medieval games out there that wish to give you an “authentic experience” in one form or another, and Kinstrife is one such title. You’ll be set in 13th-century Germany, and be a soldier who wishes to rise up in the ranks. The good news is that you’ll have plenty of opportunities to do so. You’ll get the chance to fight in large-scale battles that have authentic sword strikes and mechanics so you “feel every blow.”

The more favor you get, the more opportunities that will be bestowed upon you, including fighting in tournaments hosted by noble houses.

Your journey is about to begin!

#15 – Of Ash and Steel

Of Ash and Steel is a unique Medieval RPG because the team behind it is huge RPG fans themselves. The setup is a bit typical, as you’ll play a knight who goes to a certain island and must fight his way to glory and shape the place as he pleases. However, the way you go about your quest is all up to you.

For example, unlike many standard RPGs, the game doesn’t try to point you to where you should go next. Instead, it just lets you roam free and see what you want to do. So, take it at your own pace and see what you become as you fight for your life.

#14 – 1348 Ex Voto

Welcome to Medieval Italy! In the year of their lord, 1348, you’ll go on a quest to do what many knights try to do: defend those they care about. Specifically, you are Aeta, a young knight who must quest to save her love, Bianca.

What will follow is a quest full of danger, adventure, and period-accurate fighting! We appreciate that detail and accuracy.

As you travel across Italy, you’ll find various things to aid you, but also many enemies who want to stop you from completing your quest. Will you be able to save Bianca? What will you learn about yourself along the way?

#13 – Expedition: Into Darkness

Medieval times were filled with people who wanted power and glory at any cost. In Expedition: Into Darkness, you’ll get a chance to put that desire into practice, even though it might end with you losing your life.

The game is a multiplayer dungeon-crawler mixed with extraction elements, where you’ll go into mysterious ruins that are filled with monsters, but also treasure. So, if you make it out with your loot, you can upgrade your character and deal more damage to the threats below. If you die? You’re dead, and you have to start all the way back at the character creator.

Do you think your crew can stand the test?

#12 – Tabletop Tavern

Who doesn’t love a good tabletop game? There are plenty out there that have a “Medieval setting,” but Tabletop Tavern takes things in a slightly bigger direction by upping the scale and the strategy within. As the name implies, you’ll be dealing with massive conflicts on a tabletop itself. However, with everything happening in real-time, you’ll need to adapt on the fly and ensure that your units are ready for everything and anything that comes for them.

Each battle will be unique, but that adds to the fun! You may never know what happens next. However, if you play things smart, you might just come out on top!

#11 – The Blood of Dawnwalker

What could make the Medieval world even more dangerous than it already was? Um, how about vampires? That would certainly “crank things up a bit!” In The Blood of Dawnwalker, you play a man who is turned into a half-man, half-vampire, and must choose carefully the path he wants to follow. For example, he could go on a quest to save his kin and resist all the temptations that come with being a vampire. Or, you can give in to your cravings and unleash an unholy wave of terror upon the land!

The choices you make will affect the story heavily, so be sure to weigh your options before making a choice.

#10 – Alkahest

As we enter the top ten, we’ll now head to a land full of turmoil. But what caused this turmoil? Lots of things, actually. There are three “noble houses” that are trying to keep everything contained, but as you would expect, it’s not exactly going well. Just as important, you are someone who shouldn’t have a chance of being anything in this world, but through your actions, you can shape it and yourself into something grander.

But with danger lying around every corner, you must be sharp. Use your wits, your environment, and more to gain the upper hand and deal critical blows to enemies! Survive, and you might just be rewarded for your acts.

#9 – Chronicles: Medieval

In Medieval times, there were plenty of tales of those who literally “worked their way up” to glory, fame, and even nobility. Chronicles: Medieval is one such title that’ll give you such a path. In the game, you’ll be part of a medieval army and basically be expected to die. After all, you’re not from a noble house, but a common man.

However, you can defy fate with each battle and earn your way to fame by surviving and getting better with each fight.

Soon, choices will be presented to you that will determine your fate in ways you can’t imagine. So, you know, choose wisely.

#8 – Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

You might be familiar with the franchise, but Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy takes place 15 years before the main two titles even began. Just as important, you’ll play as a new character in a familiar land: Greece. Here, a young plunderer goes on a journey to learn about her origins, even if that quest puts her in danger with every step she takes.

Past and present intertwine with a unique set of gameplay mechanics as the protagonist tries to see what the truth is, and how it ties her to a mythological creature you all likely know of.

Will this legacy come with a cost, though?

#7 – Blight: Survival

Imagine a war that seemingly has no end, until a mysterious element shows up in a “No Man’s Land” and creates something no one expects. Specifically, a “blight” has pierced the land and is bringing the dead back to life with a hunger that is meant to consume all around you.

You and your allies are the only brave knights who are willing to venture into this fallen area and kill the blighted creatures yourself. You’ll have nothing but your skills, weapons, and teamwork to pull it off.

Will you be able to get to the heart of this darkness and take it down? Or will you be the next bodies to join the undead ranks?

#6 – Gothic Remake

RPGs have evolved quite a ways since they were first born on basic consoles and computers. Yet, there are some titles that helped push things forward in incredible ways that we’re still paying tribute to today! One such title is being reborn via the Gothic 1 Remake!

For those unfamiliar with the original title, it takes place within a world where criminals are trapped in a mining colony, forced to work for the king, until something happens and they take control.

You are a part of that colony, and as you work your way through this world, the world will change around you! How will you shape it? What will you be like at the end of your journey? There’s only one way to find out…

#5 – ArcheAge Chronicles

As we’ve covered, medieval times were filled with all manner of adventures to undertake, and ArcheAge Chronicles is another perfect example of that. In the game, you’ll be one of many adventurers who learn of a sacred land that was once thought to be gone forever. Yet, now, it’s back! That means there are mysteries to unravel, treasures to discover, and all manner of beasts to fight!

So, whether you go it alone or take a crew with you, there’s plenty to explore in this legendary place! What will you find on your adventure? You’ll have to dive in to find that out!

#4 – Game of Thrones: War for Westeros

Game of Thrones: War for Westeros is yet another gaming attempt to keep the main franchise alive. Yes, there is a spinoff that will get a third season soon enough, and another spinoff that’ll premiere in January, but those aren’t the same things for many reasons.

Thus, they turn to the video game space to try to keep things rolling. In this case, you’ll be picking one of the many sides and factions that helped fill up Westeros and the main plot. Then, you’ll go to battle to either save the world or doom it.

The game’s ending won’t always go the way of the show, and many of you might be fine with that!

#3 – Fable

Admittedly, we’re being a bit generous by putting Fable so high on this list. After all, we still don’t really know much about the reboot to this franchise. In the past, the games have prided themselves, for the most part, on player choice and letting them take on unique fantasy medieval settings in their own way.

Whether we get a grander scale of that with the reboot is up in the air. We know that the game will tie to past titles, but that’s about it.

If things do go the way gamers want, it could be a fun, choice-driven adventure that begs for multiple playthroughs to see all that it has to offer.

#2 – Crimson Desert

It’s fair to say that Crimson Desert has gone through a lot over the years during its development cycle. But, at last, it’s set to arrive in 2026. The game is now a massive RPG that takes place in a land where conflict is everywhere, and you must do your part to both reclaim what is yours and stop those who are trying to take what doesn’t belong to them.

You’ll play the mercenary leader Kliff, who must fight his way across this land to return what was lost to him. How you do so will be up to you. There are many ways you can fight, and numerous ways to die.

Can you survive all that this land throws at you?

#1 – The Witcher 4

Without a doubt, The Witcher 4 is one of the most anticipated games of 2026, and the fact that it’s set in a fantastical version of a medieval world just makes things all the more fun.

CD Projekt Red hasn’t missed on one of these adventures, and many hope that’ll continue here. The big difference between this game and the previous trilogy is that Geralt of Rivia isn’t the main character. Instead, it’s Ciri’s turn to fight monsters and to find out who the “true monsters” of her world are.

With the game being powered by Unreal Engine 5, we’re in for both a gameplay spectacle and a visual feast.