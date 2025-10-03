Ghost of Yotei: How To Solve Kitsune Mission Puzzles

Solve puzzles to face off against the elusive Kitsune in Ghost of Yotei.

One of the Yotei Six you’re hunting down in Ghost of Yotei is the tricky Kitsune. This assassination target has hidden away in her own private estate filled with tricky puzzles. This mission is absolutely packed with brain teasers, so if you’re lost at any step, we’ve got solutions. There is a total of five puzzle rooms to unravel here, all related to fox statues. Sometimes you’ll need to turn fox statues, move them, or light fires near them. They’re pretty simple, but the clues aren’t always clear. That’s why we’ve got this guide explaining how to complete them all.

Find The Way to the Upper Building | Puzzle Solution

During the hunt for the Kitsune, you’ll enter a large building with a series of puzzles to solve. To leave the first room, you’ll need to interact with a fox statue. This causes the exit door to open, leading outside. There’s a rock wall with four fox statues on turnstiles nearby. To solve this puzzle, you’ll need to turn the four fox statues.

#1. Turn once (face right)

Turn once (face right) #2. Don’t turn (face forward)

Don’t turn (face forward) #3. Turn twice (face backward)

Turn twice (face backward) #4. Turn four times (face left)

Turn the statues to face the right directions to lower a ladder leading up to another building.

Search Around the Dye House | Puzzle Solution

In the second part of the mission, you’ll reach a dye room with fox statues you can pick up and put down. There are also wooden covers on the floor that can be rotated.

On the left side of the room, collect the Fox Statue and place it on right plinth.

Collect a second Fox Statue on the left side of the room and place it on the left plinth.

Once both fox statues are in place, you’ll be able to rotate the wooden covers on the floor covering the dye pits. There are three covers — follow these steps and turn them.

Left Wooden Cover: Turn three times (face pointer left)

Center Wooden Cover: Don’t use.

Right Wooden Cover: Turn two times (face pointer right)

This solves the puzzle. Open the central wooden cover to drop down into a hidden cave below.

Search the Holding Cells | Puzzle Solution

In the caves, you’ll find a large structure and get an objective to search the holding cells. Once again there are fox statues that can be turned to face different directions.

Front-Left Statue: Turn once (face right)

Front-Right Statue: Turn once (face right)

Back-Right Statue: Turn three times (face left)

This will unlock the door, letting you enter the room.

Find a Way into the Forest | Puzzle Solution

Progress deeper into the mission to find a large tree with three fox statues in different poses. You’ll need to light three boxes next to fox statues to progress.

Light the box to the left of the clue tree. The box is next to a fox statue in a laying-down position.

Light the box to the right of the path (skip two to the right of the laying-down fox).

Light the box directly to the right, one step over.

There are lots of boxes to light in this area. If you light the wrong spot, blow it out.

Solving this puzzle leads to a second puzzle with fox statues. This one is solved by turning the statues and making them face the correct direction.

#1. Resting Fox – Turn once (face right)

#2. Sitting Fox – Turn twice (face backwards)

#3. Looking Up Fox – Turn three times (face left)

Put the fox statues in the right positions to solve the puzzle. This opens the exit door, leading out of the area and allowing you to progress this complicated main story mission.