Baby Steps: How To Get The Step Counter

The Step Counter is one of the only useful items to get in Baby Steps — and it’s still not very useful. The item does exactly what you think. It counts your total steps, which seems pretty useless for a normal run, but it’s actually incredibly useful for a very specific achievement. To earn the “Most Economical” achievement, you’ll need to complete the game in less than 10,000 steps. The Step Counter keeps track of how many steps you’ve taken and it’s always in your “inventory” because it’s one of the few items you’ll actually grab with your hands. Wild!

The Step Counter is located very early in the game. It’s available in Chapter 1 if you’re willing to explore. We sailed right past this sucker on our first playthrough, so you’re better off starting a new game to get it instead of backtracking to the start. This device keeps track of each individual step — which should be easy because your steps are so slow anyway.

Where To Find The Step Counter

The Step Counter is a special item you’ll carry in your hand while walking. To check the counter, press and hold the action button to check it. You’ll hold up the device and look at it in first person. There are two items like this in the game — the Step Counter and the Clock, and both are associated with a specific achievement. The Step Counter is useful for the “Most Economical” achievement, which is unlocked by taking 10,000 or less steps to reach the goal.

Step Counter Location

From the starting cave, go left and cross the river. Continue until you reach a ferris wheel on a hill.

South of the Ferris Wheel there's a wrecked ride chair — it's one of the seats from the ferris wheel. South of the chair, there's a rock with the Step Counter on it.

The Step Counter is very difficult to spot, so look for the interact icon that appears when you're close.

For more help, check out this map location. The Step Counter is in a totally random location, so finding it isn’t easy — but it’s also in an area that doesn’t require a whole lot of steps to reach. It isn’t a challenging section at all, so reaching it should be a breeze even for beginning Baby Steppers.

The Step Counter is a device specifically designed to help with the “Most Economical” achievement, and this achievement isn’t impossible if you follow the most straightforward, simple route through the game. There are much, much easier paths to walk that don’t require dangerous or tricky steps, and taking the easiest path is basically required, because you’re looking at hours of walking. One misstep will send your guy falling, and that can add a thousand steps to your total. The Step Counter is also just plain fun. Now you get a concrete number attached to all your flubs.