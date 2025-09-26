Dying Light: The Beast – This Minecraft Easter Egg Hides The Last Hand of gloVa

Blast through Minecraft to discover one of the weirdest weapons in Dying Light: The Beast.

The Last Hand of gloVa is a returning Easter egg weapon from Dying Light 2, and you can find it once again in Dying Light: The Beast. Don’t believe us? Check out our Left Finger of gloVa location guide here to find this weird nonsense weapon in Dying Light 2. The Last Hand is a full-on blueprint, so you can craft more of these weapons for digging into the secret area. Oh, and there’s a Minecraft Easter egg that blocks your path to the blueprint.

Weirdly, it isn’t even the only Easter egg in this area. There’s a Minecraft Easter egg, then a weird train Easter egg that only makes sense to the developers — we have no idea what’s up with the train, which has a bunch of Golden Ticket opportunity weapons to collect. At least we know the Hand of gloVa is a long-running joke, and you can get the latest incarnation with the location guide below.

Where To Find The Minecraft Easter egg

The Minecraft Easter egg is a series of big blocks you can break through with pixelated art — just like the game — and leads deeper into a mineshaft. You’ll find it in a train tunnel to the east of the Monastery on the southern edge of the map.

From the Monastery safe house go east and cross the river to find train tracks leading into a tunnel on the south edge of the map.

The tunnel looks collapsed. But on the right side, there’s a flat brick texture that looks off. You can walk through this texture to reach a dark passage.

Go through the passage and turn right to spot giant pixel-art blocks.

Those are your Minecraft blocks. Start digging! The tunnel is packed with these blocks.

They appear to be Gravel Blocks so they’re very easy to break — breaking the blocks leaves behind smaller cubes but you can’t collect them, unfortunately. The tunnel is also populated by zombies, so don’t get jump-scared.

The Minecraft block tunnel leads to another room with lots more Easter egg items, including the Last Hand of gloVa.

How To Get The Last Hand of gloVa Blueprint

The Last Hand of gloVa blueprint is located past the Minecraft easter egg. Past the blocks, you’ll reach a large train tunnel. Dig through the blocks until you reach an open doorframe, then go through the hallway to another door. This leads back to the main tunnel and a train covered in gold light.

On the back of the train, there’s a flatbed car with crates on it. You’ll find six Golden Train Ticket Opportunity Weapons. They’re basically a giant brick of gold you can throw at enemies for an instakill. They’re goofy weapons, but we’re here for the blueprint.

The Last Hand of gloVa Blueprint: The Last Hand of gloVa Blueprint is located on the crates, behind the Golden Train Ticket weapons. Look at the back-right to find the blueprint.

The Last Hand of gloVa blueprint requires: 15 rags, 6 alcohol, and 4 cleaning supplies. It’s a special consumable that generates a massive explosion. Using the Easter egg item causes Kyle to perform complicated Japanese mudras — or finger movements — to generate a magical explosion. It’s a fun, complicated animation that’s actually very impressive as far as Easter eggs go. This isn’t a lame stick — this is a full-on unique animation to go with your explosive attack.