Best New Upcoming Looter Shooters of 2026

Looter shooters, for better and for worse, have become a key part of the gaming space, and in 2026, there are some new entries in this genre that you might want to keep an eye on.

#4 Escape From Duckov

Platform: PC

Welcome to a world…full of ducks. Oh, and you are one such duck. Good luck with that! In Escape From Duckov, you’ll have to survive in a world that is full of terrors, and ducks, and your only chance of survival is to find ways to help you last longer than the other ducks!

That means you’ll have to traverse the areas around your base and get supplies so you can both defend yourself and build up the base you’re in.

Can you trust your fellow ducks? Will you sacrifice them so you can live another day? The choices are entirely yours!

#3 BPM Bitcrushed

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S Switch 2

Our next game is a looter shooter with a LOT of twists attached. For example, BPM Bitcrushed isn’t just a shooter, it’s a roguelike mixed with rhythm elements! So, yeah, you’re going to be busy trying to figure everything out and survive all that’s within this place.

The music is what will guide you and the enemies. Time things right and you’ll be able to get through without a scratch. Mistime something, and you’ll feel the beat. Literally.

You’re going to die in this game, but use that to your advantage so you can power yourself up to be an unstoppable force of musical nature and stop Ragnarok!

#2 Ashfall

Platform: PC

Welcome to the end of the world. Well, at least one version of it. In Ashfall, you’ll be dropped into a world that is both post-apocalyptic and yet full of life all around it. Life is anything but easy here, but many make do, even if it’s via the barrel of a gun.

There is hope, though, in this place, and that’s where you come in. Your job is to explore this world and find the Core of Creation. Where is it? No one knows, but many are looking for it. Design your fight style so you can be exactly what you want to be and then deal with any who tries to stop you on your quest!

#1 Atomic Heart 2

Platform: PC

Finally, we have arguably the most anticipated of the looter shooters on this list, Atomic Heart 2. The game is the sequel to the surprisingly deep title that started things off. However, this time, things won’t be as restricted as they were before.

Instead of just one nation to deal with, like you had in the first game, the entire world is opened up to you in the sequel. That means there are plenty of things to do, people to meet, and events to get tied up in. Where things go for you will depend on you, so don’t be afraid to venture out and see what happens.