Best New Fantasy Games of 2026

Fantasy games are arguably one of the most important parts of the gaming industry, and every year, new titles from that genre come up to wow gamers. 2026 will likely have some big hits within this genre, so we’ll tell you the ones to look out for.

#19 Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

…so…um…can we honestly say that this game is FINALLY getting released in 2026? Honestly, no, we can’t say that, and for a very basic reason: Ubisoft. Specifically, Ubisoft promised this game a long time ago, and yet, it kept getting pushed back further and further, and we’ve still not seen anything meaningful from the remake, whether it be still art of the character or gameplay footage.

Given the state of Ubisoft right now, it’d be fair to keep this one in the “I’ll wait to see what reviewers say” section of your “what to buy” list, because the last thing you want is to be betrayed by this publisher once again.

#18 Game of Thrones: War for Westeros

Platform: PC

Going to something that’s definitely coming out, but possibly coming out much later than it should, Game of Thrones: War for Westeros will take things in a new direction for the beloved/infamous fantasy story turned live-action series on HBO. This time, you’ll have an RTS genre to have fun with, which means you’ll be commanding large armies to try and save the world or doom it.

Yes, that’s right, this time around, the story can change, and you can make Westeros what you will, depending on which side you choose to be with.

So, what will you do, and who will you fight alongside? The choice is yours.

#17 Fable 4

Platform: PC XSX|S

The look on the character’s face above is about where we stand on things with Fable 4 right now. The game was announced a while back and wasn’t afraid to throw around some beautifully-looking trailers to highlight the return to this world and the changes and familiarity within. There are many who want to play this game to see if it can FINALLY deliver on what its original creators wanted to make so long ago.

Yet, we really can’t say if it’s going to arrive in 2026. It could! Or, it could get delayed again. Or, it could arrive and be another “letdown” within the city. We’ll have to wait and find out which path is chosen.

#16 The Blood of Dawnwalker

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

How about something truly grim this time around? The Blood of Dawnwalker is a game that takes place in Europe during the period of the Black Plague. With humanity literally dying out, the monsters that hid in the dark have come out and decided to haunt the land openly, for humans aren’t much to fear now.

You are a man who has become a Dawnwalker, and within you is the power to try to slay all the monsters and keep your family alive and safe. However, will you be able to make the choices needed to make that happen?

The narrative warps around what you do, so be careful with every choice you make.

#15 The Awakener: Risen

Platform: PC PS5

What is it with all of these games that we don’t really know if they’re coming out or not in 2026? Shouldn’t there be a cap on this? We have other things we KNOW are coming out next year, guys, why give this attention to ones we aren’t sure are coming out?

Venting aside, The Awakener: Risen is a medieval game that was announced a while back, and we honestly have very little to go on with it. For example, we know it’s a game about “exploration and revenge,” but you can say that about many titles of this nature.

We’ll just have to wait for more info.

#14 Vindictus: Defying Fate

Platform: PC

A common trend among certain video games recently is to deliver incredible battle experiences where players must learn to dodge, parry, counter, and more just to survive. In Vindictus: Defying Fate, that will indeed be what you must do, as there are many epic battles awaiting you, if you can survive the one right in front of you.

The game is beautifully rendered, and both the animations and customization options will allow you to truly craft a character that is all your own, while also going forward and doing damage the way you wish to do so. Are you ready for the fights to come?

#13 Disciples: Domination

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

The realm you know and fought for is in danger. The queen, who did all she could to free the land from the grips of a dark god, is starting to lose her grip on sanity and her power. The kingdom she once kept together is falling apart, and now, it’s up to you to decide what happens to everything, including her.

Venture out and see what can be done, and then make decisions that’ll affect everything around you. How will you rebuild the land so that it can be what it once was? Or, will you let despair set in and let everything crumble to dust? The choice is yours.

#12 Echoes of Argora

Platform: PC Meta Quest 3 Meta Quest 2

There are plenty of titles out there that put you in a fantasy realm and label you as the “chosen hero” that must save everything from the dangers that want to destroy it. Echoes of Argora is one such title. This action RPG has you travel and fight throughout a land that was once blessed, but is now consumed by darkness.

Your journey is more than just fighting monsters, though, as you’ll have to go through trials conceived by the gods to prove yourself worthy of their blessings.

What powers will you unlock on your quest, and will they be enough? Play the game and find out.

#11 Lost Hellden

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S PS4 Switch

If you’re looking for a more JRPG-style fantasy adventure, then Lost Hellden is the one for you. The world you’re set in has a unique religion that has ties to the Seven Deadly Sins. No, not the anime, the actual entities, and divine glory or punishment awaits those who use or resist their temptations.

Now, a group of heroes must band together to find out the truth and reclaim themselves before it’s too late. A deep narrative awaits you, as does an equally deep character customization system that’ll allow for unique RPG battles to happen. Can you defy fate and save yourself and your family in the process?

#10 Guardians of the Wild Sky

Platform: PC

There’s a big world out there, and it’s waiting for you to explore it. In Guardians of the Wild Sky, you’ll create an aircraft and head out to see what lands within the clouds await, but you won’t have to take on these lands alone.

There are beings known as Guardians that will accompany you. Bond with them to make them your allies and unlock the powers within. Use their power to defeat foes and help make the lands you enter safe again.

Never be afraid to build things as you want them, as the world is yours to shape in many ways.

#9 Valor Mortis

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

History has a way of getting fictionalized to make interesting video games, and Valor Mortis is one such example of that. In the game, you play a soldier who served in the Napoleonic wars and died as a result of them. But, death has a funny way of “not sticking,” and you’re soon reborn…and find out the world is now a nighmarish landscape.

Oh, and you can literally suck the life out of people. Fun times!

You’ll need to learn more about what happened and fight off the supernatural threats that now exist here, gaining new powers as you do. Can you help bring this war to end?

#8 The Legend of Heroes: Trails beyond the Horizon

Platform: PC PS5 Switch 2 PS4 Switch

Here’s a franchise that doesn’t just have a long history, but a long set of titles for each of its games. The Legend of Heroes: Trails beyond the Horizon puts you in Zemuria, where the people are scrambling to try and get themselves into space before a prophecy comes true and takes everything from them.

However, other forces are at play here, and it leads to a group of heroes having to find out the true and see if fate can be changed in a meaningful way. The game’s turn-based battle system has plenty of new features for you to enjoy and mess around with, including being able to control time on the battlefield!

Time, huh? Thanks for the tip.

#7 Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Our next game is one you might not expect in terms of setting, as Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy does indeed take place in the same universe as the previous two entries, but with a couple of twists. First, it takes place several years before those titles, and second, it connects to Greek Mythology in a big way.

You play as Sophia, a young woman who is on the run and is desperate to find out the truth about her past. However, that quest takes her to a very familiar labyrinth, where a mythical danger lurks within, one that may have unique answers and connections with her…

#6 Lords of the Fallen 2

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Many people were actually quite surprised when Lords of the Fallen 2 was announced at Gamescom last month. Sure, the first game sold well enough, but it didn’t have the smoothest launch, nor was it the greatest game around, nor even the greatest game of its genre! However, the team behind the game knew they could do better, so they listened to those who truly played the first game and attempted to use their feedback to make something grander!

Now, with even more threats around you, you’ll have multiple worlds to explore and threats to face to try to save the world. Also, you can do co-op with friends to try and save it together!

#5 Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Now let’s jump into a universe that many people know about, and one that is always growing to meet new challenges and partake in different genres when possible. Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy takes you to a version of the universe’s future where things are…well…dark.

You play as an Inquisitor, who has the sole purpose of keeping the Imperium going. That’s easier said than done, as there are heretics, monsters, and those who wish to seek the Imperium’s downfall. In this RPG, your choices will truly matter both on the battlefield and off. Will you do your duty, or will you forge a new path in this darkened universe?

#4 Crimson Desert

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Now here’s a game that has changed what it’s wanted to be many times over, but seems to have finally settled into the fantasy epic it was meant to be. In Crimson Desert, you’ll be the leader of a mercenary group who wishes to help save a vast land from the dangers that roam within it. This is your duty, your mission, your goal, and you must see it through.

As you travel around, you’ll complete various tasks and jobs, find new allies to help you on your journey, and defeat those who wish your group harm or who wish to harm others.

Will you be able to truly bring peace to this world?

#3 World of Warcraft: Midnight

Platform: PC

Azeroth has had many adventures over its long history, and Blizzard isn’t afraid to keep adding to them. World of Warcraft: Midnight expands upon the current arc in the game’s overall story, with a certain enemy trying to take out a key “well” so that darkness will fall across the land, and she has the army and power to do it.

You must rise up to defend this sacred spot and beat back her army of darkness. Like most expansions in this game, there will be new quests, classes, abilities, and more to take part in. Will you fight with the light? Or will you help darkness spread?

#2 The Duskbloods

Platform: Switch 2

While little is known about The Duskbloods, the only 3rd party exclusive on the Nintendo Switch 2 that we actually know about right now, we can say one thing that’ll bring most people to the table: it’s made by FromSoftware.

In this industry, developer recognition is what can drive sales just as much as a good game can. So, when FromSoftware was able to make a PvPvE title for the Nintendo Switch 2, they jumped on it, and you’ll get to play as a unique cast of characters as they vie for power, glory, and satisfaction.

Hopefully, we’ll see more of the game soon before its 2026 release.

#1 Deltarune: Chapter 5

Platform: PC Switch 2 PS5 Switch

We pray to the great game developer Toby Fox to deliver us Deltarune Chapter 5 in 2026! If you haven’t partaken in this title, or its predecessor that helped make Fox famous, you’re missing out on all the ways that matter. A unique yet emotional old-school RPG awaits you, and the characters within will make you wish that the game was done instead of coming out in chapters.

We don’t know if Chapter 5 will arrive next year, as Toby Fox works at his own pace. But if it does, you can expect a LOT of reactions on the internet, and likely a lot of crying over the wait for the next chapter. Just saying.