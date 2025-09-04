Hell Is Us: How To Solve All Keypads, Computers & Safes | Codes Guide

Hell Is Us is a game that doesn’t tell you what to do or where to go — and you’ll encounter locked doors, password-sealed computers and safe combinations everywhere you go. These number codes are always the same on every playthrough, so all the codes can be used over and over — or shared. We have a full list of computer codes and keypad solutions below. Skip all the searching and learn how to unlock every door in all of Hell Is Us.

There are three types of number pad panels — you’ll find number keypads on computers, door locks and safes. Computers contain valuable information and notes about the situation, while door locks often block you from accessing new areas. Safes are some of the most valuable, containing key items or gear for your character. To help you decide which safes are worth opening, we’ve also listed all the contents of each safe. There aren’t very many, so this is what you’ll find.

All Codes | Keypads, Computers & Safes

Door keypads, computers and safe all use the same format for number codes. Each locked door, computer or safe requires a numerical code. These codes vary in length and are usually found in notes or other clue locations.

Some solutions are puzzles you’ll need to solve. One location has a radio you’ll need to tune to access the safe. Below you’ll find a full list of numerical code solutions for each location with a description based on the location. Some locations have multiple keypads to open, so we’ll go into further detail for which keypad is which.

APC Safe (Deluxe Edition Exclusive): [1-9-9-3-0-1]

Outpost 08 Gate: [1-5-1-9-9-1]

Vitalis’ House Basement: [3-2-1-7-1-3]

Watcher’s Nest Computer: [2-4-1-2-4-4]

Talju Safe House: [3-4-9-1-1]

Reward : Recording – Agatha’s Diary

: Recording – Agatha’s Diary Reward: Idol of Rage – Contempt (Defensive Gear) | Lymbic Sphere: Rage | Grade | 10% Damage Absorption | +1,000 Endurance Bonus | 5 sec Duration | 10/sec Damage | Striking an enemy will cause subsequent strikes to deal damage over time.

Talju Pharmacy: [9-1-0-1-2]

Lethe National Library Parking Lot: [8-1-6-4-3]

Reward : Amine Prism – Rho

: Amine Prism – Rho Reward : Wooden Mask

: Wooden Mask Reward: Note – Caspian’s Mask

Lethe National Library Staff Room: [5-0-5-5]

Lethe National Library Computer Room D: [7-3-1-5-9-6]

Lethe National Library Book Restorer’s Office: [5-3-7-7-3-4]

Reward : Gospel of Teaar

: Gospel of Teaar Reward: Twin-Headed Serpent

Marastan Control Point Booth: [4-1-3-2]

Ministry of Cultural Primacy Marton Rolst’s Computer: [7-7-3]

Ministry of Cultural Primacy Rolst’s Office Radio: [60 FM]

Ministry of Cultural Primacy Rolst’s Office Safe: [2-0-3-2-7-9]

Reward : Iron Seal – Rising

: Iron Seal – Rising Reward: Journal – Auriga Entrance

Ministry of Cultural Primacy Room 109 Safe: [2-7-0-3]

Reward: Official Hadean Stamp

Auriga Museum Observation Room: [7-7-7-7-7]

Reward : Amine Prism – Theta

: Amine Prism – Theta Reward: Drone Module – Distract – Elite | Toggle | Lock-On: Yes | 1:00 Cooldown | 45 Sec Duration | Incapacitates targeted Lymbic Entites.

Auriga Museum Maintenance Tunnel Laptop: [0-5-1-1-0-8]

Auriga Museum Drone Workshop: [2-3-0-3-1-7]

Auriga Museum B4 Timeloop Control: [7-5-8-4]